I’ve been an Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber for over a decade, and even owned disk versions of Photoshop and Lightroom before Creative Cloud existed. My entire adult life has been lived alongside Adobe. But after huge injections of AI overhaul, untrustworthy price increases, feature changes, and a realization of my use case, it’s time for me to leave Adobe behind. Some people avoid Adobe from the start, and some migrate to fantastic alternative creative tools. It’s a struggle for me to leave, but these reasons are finally becoming too important to ignore.

6 Too many frequent changes

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Adobe Creative Cloud benefits from automatic updates compared to the days of disk installation with once-per-year updates. It’s not a bad thing that software updates frequently; it’s good for security, bug fixes, and introducing new or helpful features.

I think Adobe updates too frequently. Every update includes a handful of new tools, which is great in most instances, but along with those new features are popups and guides that get in the way and add bloatware. New tool popups can be annoying to dismiss, remove, or hide, especially when the tool is irrelevant to my workflow.

I like that with open-source software, I’m in control of how, when, and if I update my creative tools. I can even participate in the community testing of release candidates. There aren't forceful updates or annoying extras that come with the updates.

When GIMP 3.0 released in March 2025, it wasn’t much different from its predecessor, but the updates added important features deeper in the software. I’d notice the features without being bombarded by their announcement. It was my choice to install 3.0 and no punishment for not installing it and continuing with GIMP 2.

5 Removal of choice

It’s the industry standard, after all