More often than not, people on the internet advise you to get rid of PC hardware that is perfectly usable, even years after it was considered obsolete. Every year, we are introduced to newer and faster PC components, but that doesn't make what you already have obsolete. Nine times out of ten, if you are itching for an upgrade, chances are that you don't need to upgrade. However, in the remaining cases, you might be chugging along with ancient components that have no place in 2025.

I'm going to dive into seven such cases where it actually makes sense to get rid of your old hardware as soon as possible. You might be holding back the performance of your system by a mile, and in some cases, risking the safety of your PC by trusting a component way past its shelf life.

7 8 GB of RAM

Pushing the limits