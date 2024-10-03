Key Takeaways AI makes coding easier like a personal tutor, accessible 24/7

AI has affected every part of our technical lives, some areas more so than others. Programming was rocked pretty hard by LLMs, with people discovering early on that AI was pretty good at solving coding issues. Soon, people were using AI to help with their code, whether it meant generating it or getting help debugging it.

As such, learning how to code in the current day is a bit of a mixed bag. While AI is an amazing tool for entry-level coders, it's also their strongest bane. Here's why programming can be a beginner's greatest teacher - and their worst enemy.

AI models can make coding a breeze...

It's like a personal tutor, accessible 24/7

When I graduated from University and considered a job in programming, I read an article titled "Why Can't Programmers... Program?" The author lamented that tons of coding graduates, even those with PhDs, couldn't write simple programs during a job interview. In fact, the article recommends giving potential hires the FizzBuzz test, where they have to create a program that counts from 1 to 100. Whenever the program reaches a number divisible by 3, it instead prints "fizz." If it's divisible by 5, it prints "buzz." And if it's divisible by both, "FizzBuzz."

The test was pretty effective because it was simple enough for people to do while under the stress of a job interview, but also asked for a bit of advanced tool usage, such as using modulo to test if dividing a number by 3 or 5 leaves any remainder. However, these days, you don't even need to think about it; just pull up your favorite AI and ask it how to achieve your goal in plain English. It'll usually spit out a way to solve it.

In fact, it's more than just a handy way to generate code. You can also ask it questions about the code it generated for more context as to why it made that decision. AI is a fantastic way for beginners to not only overcome simple coding challenges but also take the time to learn from the answers and use what they learned in their own code.

...so why hire an entry-level coder at all?

So simple, anyone can do it

When I covered the news piece on Google's CEO claiming that AI wouldn't replace programmers, the quote contained this nugget of information (emphasis mine):

It is just lowering the barriers for who can program, right, like how can you, more, in a natural language medium, interact. So, programming becomes more like a creative tool. I think that's gonna enable and make it accessible to more people.

I agree with this point; AI models that can generate code allow people who know very little about coding to program something. But therein lies the problem; if AI lowers the bar of entry low enough that everyone can generate code, why should a manager pay an entry-level programmer to program for them? Why not instead just throw prompts into the AI model and use whatever it spits out?

I don't think AI will wholly overtake programmers. I believe that senior programmers won't face the axe; not only have AI models not quite gotten to their level, but veteran coders can better listen to client feedback and requirements, debug advanced code, and adopt new practices and languages faster than an AI can.

But entry-level programmers have it a lot tougher. If they were relied upon to write simple functions, and AI can now fill that gap amiably, then managers can save time and money by just having the AI generate everything for them. In a weird, paradoxical way, AI has lowered the bar for people to get started with programming while also raising the bar for what an "entry-level programmer" should know so they're more valuable than an AI model.

The knowledge required for entry-level programming jobs may rise considerably

Not quite as "entry-level" as we'd like

So, how do people get their foot into the programming career door? Well, it means that entry-level programmers will need to know more than ever before. They need to be at a level where a manager will find value in taking them on as new hires rather than simply writing what they want into ChatGPT and copy-pasting the result.

The ideal solution is probably encouraging the use of AI among entry-level programmers. Sure, anyone can plug a prompt into an AI model, but will they fully understand the result? If a bug crops up and the AI can't seem to fix it, will they know what to do? Perhaps the answer is to train new programmers to be AI code wranglers themselves, teaching them how to use the results of a prompt and how to fix any issues that arise. That way, they can offload the easy stuff onto the AI, while they focus on learning how to perform more advanced functions that an AI model can't handle.

Coding won't be the same again

What does the future hold for people who want to get into programming? It's kind of hard to say. Programmers may adopt AI as part of their toolset and build upon it to be a better hire, or AI models may get to the point where only the most advanced coders will be worthy of hiring. Whatever way it goes, AI has been both a blessing and a curse for entry-level programmers.