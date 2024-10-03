Copilot+ PCs are the big bet for Microsoft right now, and among the many features being touted for these devices, Recall seems to be the big one. It's pretty exciting, after all, to be able to go back to anything you were doing in the past and search through your history with natural language. It's definitely a cool feature that I'm excited to try once it becomes available.

But I still can't help feeling that AI is being underutilized or focusing on the wrong things. There's so much more that Copilot and AI in general should be able to do on your PC that it can't do yet, and I'd love to see many of those things before Recall. Here are just a few of the things AI should be doing for us.

6 Transcribe audio files

Live captions are cool, but we can do better

One of the big features Windows 11 already has is Live captions, which can convert speech to text on the fly when you're watching videos or joining a call. But what if you have an audio recording already and you want to see a transcription of it? While there is software that can do that kind of thing, I'm not sure why Windows wouldn't offer this feature right out of the box.

In fact, this capability should be built right into the Sound Recorder app, making it possible to search for content within a recording by recognizing what's being said. This isn't entirely new considering Google has been doing it on Android for a while, and it's such an obvious thing to include. Let's make it happen already.

5 Windows Studio Effects for any webcam

Why is specific hardware required?

Windows Studio Effects are a cool AI-powered feature that can do things like blur your background during a video call. It's a small thing, but it's really useful since it provides a consistent experience for all the calling apps you might use, and it's smoother than the equivalent features that are built into each individual app.

The problem is Windows Studio Effects are only designed for laptops. Even if your PC has an NPU, as many mini PCs do, these features won't work with an external webcam, and there's no good reason for this. I always work at my desk setup with an external webcam, and it sucks that I can't use any of these features.

4 Generative erase for photos

Object removal could be much better

I'll give Microsoft some credit here, the company has announced this feature is coming at some point, but it honestly would have made a lot more sense to do this earlier rather than waiting until four months after announcing Recall. Generative erase is a very useful feature in apps like Photoshop that can remove objects from an image and fill the space using AI to create a natural-looking scene. It's a great way to remove unwanted objects from a picture without making it look strange, and it would be very welcome in Windows 11.

Similarly, generative fill could be useful for reframing photos. It's sometimes hard to capture things just right, but by filling in blank spaces using AI, Windows 11 could help some pictures look much better.

3 Unblur photos

My hands aren't very steady

While we're on the topic of editing photos, the ability to remove motion blur form a picture would be very welcome. This is something Google has done with its Pixel phones , and it's useful beyond what I can put into words. I'll be honest, I don't have very steady hands for pictures. If you look closely, you can probably see it in some of my reviews that there's just a little bit of shakiness to my photos.

Photo unblur would be an incredibly useful tool for me when editing photos, and shockingly enough, it's something Photoshop doesn't include out of the box, either. I've wanted to use this feature many a time, and I just haven't been able to, so I wish Microsoft would bring it over. It would certainly be more useful than the Super Resolution feature we're getting, too.

2 Performance and power management

Power plans are stupid anyway

One of the frustrating things when it comes to Windows laptops is how you always have to choose between great performance and great battery life. PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 have started to change this a bit, but you still can't always expect your laptop to behave the way it should.

If you ask me, AI should be used to understand what the user is doing at any given time and adjust power limits accordingly to maximize performance when you need it and battery life when you don't. I believe some PC manufacturers already claim to do this, but this is something that should just be standardized within Windows. Stop expecting users to think about the power plan they're using, just figure this out and give them the best experience possible.

1 Changing system settings (and more)

