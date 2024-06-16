Key Takeaways Lego printer creates images brick by brick, using AI-generated images for limitless potential.

There are two kinds of Lego builders; those who like to build things for themselves, and those who like to build things that build things for themselves. And while doing either is a ton of fun, one builder has taken the latter to the extreme. Someone has created a Lego-based pritner that creates pictures made out of the bricks, plus it can accept AI-generated images for limitless potential.

A Lego printer that makes any image you want, brick by brick

This cool creation is the idea of Creative Mindstorms on YouTube. They're no strangers to AI or Lego, as they've created several videos where they've merged the two in perfect harmony. In this episode, they're creating a mix of a printer and a Lego builder to create something that makes anything you throw at it.

The idea behind the tech is that you feed the printer an image and it figures out which blocks go where. It then automatically places all of the blocks where they need to go. Of course, an AI generatedd image is going to feature a ton of colors, not all of which a Lego set can handle. As such, before anything gets fed to the printer, there's another piece of software that figures out how to translate an image into something that looks like pixel art. This can then be translated into Lego and then 'printed' out.

It's a really cool way to automate the image creation process, so if you're interested, be sure to give Creative Mindstorm's video a look above. And if this has otten you in the mood to build more stuff, why not check out our review of the KBDcraft kit and learn how you can make your own keyboard?