Key Takeaways Improvements in AI are valuable, but have not yet revolutionized everyday life as expected.

Hallucinations in AI models can be problematic and lead to incorrect answers if not properly addressed.

The cost of accessing training data for AI models is increasing, posing a challenge for startups and developers.

It's been 18 months since OpenAI fired the starting pistol on a wave of AI hype that's been excessive, even for tech. Just about every major player in the space has pivoted into some kind of integration for LLMs, and trillions of dollars in value have been gained and lost depending on the seeming AI outlook for these companies.

But AI hasn't changed our lives yet. The wild revolutions put forward in everything from data processing to search have largely, at least in the public sphere, driven only marginal improvements in functionality. We've seen some soft-touch enhancements to tools that we've already been using, with at least a few successful ones. So what's taking AI so long to revolutionize the tech space, and will dramatic changes ever materialize?

Sanitizing LLMs has proved difficult

Publicly released models need to be significantly restricted

While this hasn't been a big part of the ongoing discussion around LLMs, it's certainly ended up being a big factor. LLMs are wildly powerful, but they're blunt tools. A model has no intrinsic reasoning in and of itself, just the illusion of it, and can only utilize what it has been given though a training / fine-tuning stage.

Hallucinations remain a problem

The problem with this is that models can easily hallucinate, a new word we've all been introduced to since the launch of ChatGPT. Hallucinations are best thought of as extrapolations. An LLM is taking an input prompt, and unlike a search engine which might apply a predefined algorithm to sort and filter through relevant data, it's extrapolating from your prompt to a response. A hallucination is when a model is generating text that is nonsensical, or extrapolating data that isn't included in its original training model. This extrapolation is why a hallucination can be dangerous - because the incorrect answer a model gives can often be what you're hoping for, and therefore may not seem as ridiculous as it truly is.

Some hallucinations can be good - hallucinations are one way a model can appear to have creativity or an imagination; however, they need to be tuned and directed correctly to avoid models affirming very confidently something that's completely untrue.

Access to training data is getting expensive

Legal hawks are cracking down on accessing data

Close

Another element that's been holding back progress on LLMs in the last year is the lack of training data. One of the big impacts of AI we're already feeling, as we've covered before, is the switch away from free and publicly accessible APIs. Prior to ChatGPT, it was relatively easy to scrape websites that rely on user-generated content like Twitter or Reddit for some data to train your model. Since both of these sites have locked down any API access behind expensive paywalls or sold training datasets directly, there has been a mixed response from their users. Stack Overflow also experienced backlash recently over selling its dataset for model training.

This is another added expense to the already expensive process of training models. If you're looking to build an AI startup in 2024, you'll need upfront capital for a set of very expensive ML engineers, access to a decent dataset, and plenty of cash leftover for thousands of hours of GPU compute time, assuming you aren't building your own training data center out of the gate. The barrier to entry has spiked significantly, despite the significant improvement in tooling for developing these models.

Bringing products to market has been hard

For all the flashy demos, companies are still struggling to get products to market

One element of the AI hype-wave that was recognized early on, but has remained true, is that bringing AI products to market has been hard. To date, most large first-party models have been limited to the largest tech companies, and products relying on internet connections and online models have struggled to gain traction.

We've seen a wave of integrations with fine-tuned models, backed by GPT3.5/4, as well as first-party support from OpenAI for fine-tuning these models. While some of the results for more narrow-minded tools have been impressive, they've often been too rough around the edges to reliably fill a gap.

Even the likes of Google and Microsoft have had serious mishaps bringing AI to market. Google has pushed its AI assistant into default search, which has already caused all kinds of problems with incorrect, silly, or outright dangerous results. Bing Search was pushed similarly, then reeled back in. AI image generators have proven a significant problem, potentially because their biases are easily visible to the average user.

AI is changing the world

Advancements in healthcare, meteorology, finance, risk, and decision-making are all around us

The reality of AI is that it's already changing the world. Outside the hype-cycle of LLMs, generative AI, and AGI, AI is being used every day by businesses, researchers, and governments to help them process data, find trends, make better decisions, and understand patterns. It's being used by developers to improve productivity, by analysts to improve supply chain efficiencies, and whether for good or not, by insurers to make decisions about everything from car insurance to healthcare. It's being used to optimize drug-discovery programs, which traditionally require huge supercomputers and expensive computing capabilities, and in the financial sector to model risks, detect financial crime, and process data.

One major AI advancement that's right on the horizon (if you'll pardon the pun) is weather prediction. This is a hugely expensive industry which is being quickly revolutionized by AI. They are now able to take in years of historical weather data and make accurate predictions about the weather, without the need for expensive supercomputer modeling.

LLMs are only a small branch of AI

It's important to remember that despite being the most public facing right now, LLMs are only a reasonably small part of the 'AI' umbrella. Generative AI is the new hype, but might not remain the focus for very long. There will be new tech on the horizon, and an inevitable fizzle out of the hype around generative AI.

While AI has been exciting over the last 18 months, and will continue to be, it still remains to be seen how it will truly change our lives.