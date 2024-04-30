Key Takeaways Apple is gearing up to introduce AI features in Safari on iPhone and Mac to enhance the web browsing experience significantly.

An AI tool called "Web Eraser" is in the works for the Safari browser, allowing users to remove specific portions of web pages without third-party extensions.

"Intelligent Search" is another major feature that is reportedly coming soon to Safari to generate summaries by identifying key phrases on web pages.

A few months ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that AI will come to Apple devices "later this year", but there are no words on how it plans to roll out AI on iPhone and Mac devices. While Apple is still tight-lipped about its AI plans, a new leak has surfaced highlighting some of the ways the company will introduce AI to its devices: big plans for Safari on iOS 18 and macOS 15.

Apple might be going all out with AI integration in Safari

According to a report from Apple Insider, Apple is working on two new AI features for Safari 18 in iOS 18 and macOS 15 to improve the web-browsing experience significantly on iPhone and Mac devices. The Cupertino tech firm is working on something called "Web Eraser", an AI-driven tool to help you remove specific portions of a web page, including advertisements and images. It's more likely to be integrated into the browser and less likely to be a browser extension, so when available, you should be able to block ads from the web browser without downloading a third-party web extension.

While time will tell whether it can fully replace a third-party ad blocker, the report suggests Safari will remember the changes you apply using the "Web Eraser" tool. Put simply, if you remove certain portions of a web page and then close the tab or window, the page will appear with those portions removed the next time you open it. If you don't like it that way, you'll be able to get back to the original state of those web pages.

The other currently-being-worked-on capability is called "Intelligent Search", and one of its functionalties will be that it'll "identify topics and key phrases within the web pages" to generate summaries. Again, web summarization is already widely available, and you can use it for free using Copilot in Microsoft Edge and Windows 11.

When will you see an AI-fied Safari browser on your Mac and iPhone?

Apple has a couple of events lined up in the next couple of months, including WWDC on June 10, where the company is expected to announce several new AI features in iOS 18 and macOS 15. We'll likely see all those AI capabilities in action in Safari on that day.