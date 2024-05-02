Key Takeaways Raspberry Pis are versatile tools that can be used for both fun projects and serious applications like monitoring heart health.

By combining hardware with AI and a deep-learning model like Yamnet, individuals can create innovative devices like an AI-enhanced stethoscope.

Projects like these show the potential of combining single-board computers with AI to create intelligent devices for improving our daily lives.

When you know how to use them properly, a Raspberry Pi can be a powerful piece of kit. Sure, they can be used for fun projects, such as making a TV for your cat; however, there are plenty of serious use cases for the tiny chip that people are still exploring. For example, someone has designed an AI-enhanced stethoscope that uses a Raspberry Pi to listen for and diagnose heart issues.

A Raspberry Pi project that can monitor your heart health

This little invention comes to us from Shebin Jose Jacob on Hackster. It requires quite a bit of hardware to get started, including a Raspberry Pi 4 and Zero, a voltage booster, and an actual stethoscope. However, if you have all the bits needed, you can follow Shebin's guide to build your own.

To create the AI involved with diagnosing heart health, the developer took a public dataset involving the sounds and patterns of the four most common kinds of heart disease. The device uses Yamnet to do its job; it's a deep-learning model released by Google that specifically monitors audio signals. Once the code was done, Shebin combined some Raspberry Pi boards, a battery, and a 3D-printed shell to make the stethoscope itself.

Despite making the cool project, Shebin isn't done yet. They want to develop the project further so it uses even better AI algorithms, can store data in the cloud, and can beam its results over a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection. However, as it stands, this amazing project is a good insight into what can be achieved when SBCs and the power of AI combine to create small yet intelligent devices that can make our lives that much better.