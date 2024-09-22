Key Takeaways AI in programming is a tool for coders, not a replacement, says Sundar Pichai

AI will help existing programmers with tasks, allowing for greater creativity

AI will also help lower the barriers of entry for coding, making it accessible to more people

With AI making leaps and bounds over the past few years, it has caused a lot of discourse over its ability to do other people's jobs. Artists and programmers have been especially worried, as AI seems to perform both jobs at a level where managers are considering replacing real humans with artificial intelligence - that is, if they haven't already. Fortunately, the CEO of Google and its owner company, Alphabet, believes that AI won't be replacing programmers - instead, it'll actually help more people become coders than ever before.

Alphabet and Google's CEO states that AI in programming is a tool for coders, not a replacement

As spotted by Wccftech, Alphabet and Google's CEO Sundar Pichai made a speech on Carnegie Mellon University's Pittsburgh campus a few days ago. The speech covered a few topics, but Sundar took some time to discuss AI and how likely it would be to take over programming jobs:

...the most likely scenario in all of these things is, it will help people. It'll both help existing programmers do their jobs, where most of their energy and time is going into, you know, higher aspects of the task. Rather than you know fixing a bug over and over again or something like that, right.

In fact, he believes that AI will help more people become programmers:

It is just lowering the barriers for who can program, right, like how can you, more, in a natural language medium, interact. So, programming becomes more like a creative tool. I think that's gonna enable and make it accessible to more people.

You don't have to wait around if you want to try programming using the power of AI. There are plenty of tools already developed and released you can use right now. For instance, Nvidia's new coding LLM can run on your GPU and make you a better coder.