In an online world filled with information and content, it can be hard to reach the right audience at all times. Using AI tools, you can refine your content and generate new ideas to ensure you hit the mark every time.

Although every single piece of content published on XDA is written entirely by human authors, there are many use cases where AI tools can help streamline your content workflow. Here are 5 of the best AI rewriter tools to help you with your online content production.

1. HIX.AI

HIX.AI is one of the most versatile AI writing copilots on the market. Among all the versatile products it develops, HIX AI Writer provides 120+ writing tools to help create content for all writing needs. One of these tools, HIX.AI’s Article Rewriter is able to reword and reformat content so that it matches the tone of voice and readability level that you want.

Moreover, the HIX.AI Chrome Extension offers AI assistance on every web page you browse. With the extension installed, you can select sentences or paragraphs you want to check for grammar or those that you want to paraphrase.

You can try out HIX.AI’s Article Rewriter for free with a limit of 10,000 words per week on the company’s website. This gives you the chance to see if it will work for your business.

HIX.AI’s content rewriting tools offer one of the largest feature sets available to content writers. This makes it one of the best choices for anyone who wants to rewrite parts of their content to change the tone of voice or delivery and improve their professionalism.

2. Jasper

Unlike many other content rewriting tools, Jasper is mainly focused on creative writing. This makes it great if you need some help rephrasing your product descriptions, blog articles, and other creative content.

Like other AI rewriting tools, Jasper uses existing content from around the internet to build an understanding of how humans write. With this data, Jasper can rephrase your existing copy to ensure that it sounds professional and maintains readability.

3. Paraphraser.io

Paraphraser.io is a free tool that can improve the fluency of your writing and perform basic rewording tasks. While this website is quite basic, it is ideal for those who want to create excerpts for blogs or social media posts using the content they already have.

Just add your content to the box on the left and click on Paraphrase to start changing your content. Once your new content is generated, you can use Paraphraser.io’s built-in grammar checker to make sure that your work makes sense.

You can pay for a Pro account with Paraphraser.io to unlock content shortening, creative paraphrasing, and much more.

4. Sudowrite

Most of the AI Rewriting tools you find on the web are aimed at people who need help and inspiration when creating content for their website or blog, but Sudowrite is different. This tool is aimed at novelists who want to improve their writing.

Sudowrite can’t write a book for you, but it can rework your writing to make it read like the work of a professional novelist. You can choose the intensity and level of descriptive detail in your writing, and Sudowrite will also provide feedback to help you to rewrite your content when it notices something you could improve.

This tool is ideal for anyone who has struggled with consistency in their creative writing, and you can start with a free trial to try it out.

5. Copy.ai

Building a website to meet the needs of a modern market is a challenge. Copy.ai is a multilingual content rewriter that can help you rewrite the content on your website to meet the needs of markets across the world.

Alongside its multilingual prowess, Copy.ai also shares many of the key features of other AI rewriting tools. This means that it can also be used to rewrite blog and social media excerpts, product descriptions, and much more, as long as you already have unique content to start with.

You can get started for free with Copy.ai for your first 2000 words. If you like the tools once you have used your quota, you can pay for a subscription to gain access to an unlimited word count.

Find the best rewriter tool for you

AI rewriting tools are becoming increasingly popular. It’s well worth trying out a range of tools to figure out which one you want and need.