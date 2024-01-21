Key Takeaways New hardware AI devices are emerging, but they need to prove they're better than smartphones in a distinct way.

Custom hardware can offer better input methods and more control over features than smartphones.

While skepticism is important, allowing new products to grow and innovate is necessary for technological advancements.

Following CES 2024, which is by far the biggest consumer tech trade show, more brand-new hardware artificial intelligence devices are available now than ever. Rabbit, an AI startup based in Santa Monica, released the Rabbit r1 at CES, and it's a standalone device with a screen, camera, and OS. It's the newest entrant into a steadily growing market that already includes the Humane AI Pin and the Rewind Pendant, among others.

The Rabbit r1 has a commercial that shows off the product's design, made by Teenage Engineering, but doesn't explain what it does. Further review reveals that r1 is trying to be your personal assistant, interfacing with your apps and performing complex tasks. Then there's the AI Pin, a screen-less wearable that made multiple mistakes in its pre-recorded launch video. And the Rewind Pendant is actually useful as a hands-free recorder and transcriber, but has more security and privacy concerns than any product I can remember.

While none of these devices are available just yet, they've all taken pre-orders, and it's clear that these products will ship soon. But none of these products can definitively answer the most important question: what can it do that my smartphone can't? Critics and skeptics have rightly wondered whether it "could've been an app," a common retort to a company making new and unproven hardware. Others say that the only way we get tech breakthroughs is by pushing the limits of existing hardware. It turns out both sides are right — somewhat.

Why do we need new hardware

There are a handful of reasons the smartphone might not be good enough

Source: Rabbit

Smartphones are great devices, and they can do a lot of things well. But even the best ones in 2024 are far from a do-it-all device. They're also complimented by smartwatches, tablets, laptops, computers, and other products. So, saying every new product or service should be an app is reductive. If companies had that logic, we wouldn't have many of the product categories that have become mainstream today.

Better input methods tailored to specific devices

Classic input methods, like touch or mouse-and-keyboard, aren't always the best for every situation or device. Take the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch as an example of how creating new hardware features can elevate a software experience. Apple saw that the Digital Crown was a better way of scrolling on a small device, so it created the hardware input method for the Apple Watch.

Since then, the Digital Crown has come to the AirPods Max and will soon debut on the Apple Vision Pro. If Apple stuck with the status quo for input devices, we wouldn't have the intuitive options that exist today. The same goes for new startups making hardware for AI devices. The touchpad and projector on the AI Pin, or the scroll wheel on the Rabbit r1, could go mainstream and hit big. The only way to know if a new input method is better than existing options is to ship it and find out.

Full control over hardware, software, and more

Source: Humane

There's also the fact that smartphones — especially iPhones — can limit what features can be used by third-party apps. An even better example of this is Vision Pro, which doesn't have a camera API at all for third-party app developers. There are numerous examples of this, mostly on iOS but also on Android in a lesser capacity. Put simply, startups can't build exactly what they want under the guidelines of Apple or Google. They can only do the best they can within the boundaries set by rules and standards on respective platforms.

And it's worth mentioning that AI applications need more access than maybe any other type of app in history. Some, like the Rewind Pendant, are always listening. Others, such as the AI Pin and Rabbit r1, have cameras that can be used to scan environments and analyze items. If a hardware or software device wants to go as far as using on-device processing, the demands for that can be extreme for large LLMs. So, it's quite easy to see how making new hardware for AI can be useful and necessary.

But startups need to prove it first

Make us believe that you need custom hardware for your service

Source: Humane

However, that doesn't mean we should take companies' words at face value. They should make us believe that their hardware is necessary for what they're trying to build before we go out and buy it. Sticking with the Apple Watch example, first-generation models of that product started slowly for Apple. Eventually, the company improved, and people started to buy in. Almost every great smartwatch on the market has a hardware or software feature like the Digital Crown. The product needed custom hardware, and Apple showed us why.

The same thing needs to happen with all these new hardware AI products. Companies have announced the products, demoed them, and have taken pre-orders for them. It's time for companies to show us why each product needs its own hardware. The logic is on their side, but they'll need more than just logic to succeed.

Not a single one of these products has been given to independent reviewers to take a look at outside closely monitored preview sessions. That's red flag number one: taking pre-orders before anyone has actually independently tried a product. I won't recommend — or buy — these products until I'm shown they're better than my smartphone in a clear and distinct way.

We need to give new products room to grow

Innovation doesn't happen without risks, time, and failures

Source: Humane

People who say that no startup should ever make their own hardware are taking a position against innovation. Yes, this is a real take offered by a surprising number of people on X. Conversely, people jumping on the bandwagon in support of unproven products aren't taking the correct approach, either. Being an early adopter is a cool thing, but we need to acknowledge that's what we're doing when we buy products that are essentially prototypes.

Having a skeptical but open-minded approach to new hardware is a good thing. It gives companies reasons to make the best product they can and one that convinces even the skeptics it is worth existing. It also allows products to grow before being written off as a failed endeavor. We probably won't know which AI hardware tools are worth coexisting with our phones for years. Perhaps nothing available for pre-order today is that kind of revolutionary device.

The only way to find out if there's something better than a smartphone for certain tasks is by trying to build it. You probably shouldn't buy these glorified prototypes until they've proven themselves.