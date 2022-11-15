Looking for a smart security solution for your home? Check out AiDot's offerings right here that provide a lot of features at a reasonable price!

There was a time when installing a security camera system in your house was quite an expensive and tedious task. In addition to setting up wires all around the house, it involved setting up the DVR and providing internet — all of which were fairly costly and time-consuming.

However, thanks to technological advances, home security systems are much better and easier to set up nowadays. There are tons of smart security solutions to choose from. From Amazon to Google, there are lots of companies offering them. However, most of them are quite expensive.

In today’s article, we will learn about AiDot and the home security solutions it provides. AiDot’s products are not only one of the best feature-rich solutions out there, but they are also quite affordable. So, without further ado, let's get started and check out the best smart home security solution you can get for your house.

Who is AiDot? What products do they offer?

AiDot aims to make smart homes of the future through sustainable solutions. The company not only offers affordable smart home security solutions but also products such as smart lights, kitchen appliances, and even smart fitness products. AiDot is a hub for your devices, assistants, virtual assistants, and routine planning to create your ideal environment.

AiDot 2K WiFi Camera

The AiDot 2K WiFi Camera is the one security item you need in your home. Not only does it come with 2K video recording, but it also features night vision as well as two-way audio making it an ideal security camera.

This camera can be controlled via the company's AiDot app (which is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store), but you can also use Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices to access the feed directly on your smart home devices.

But the best part is that the AiDot 2K video camera features motion tracking. The camera can accurately detect and track humans, pets, parcels, and even vehicles. Using this feature, you can keep an eye on your loved ones while you're away, at work, or on vacation. The camera even sends you a real-time notification when it detects potential dangers.

While you can use either an SD card to record and store videos, it is advisable to subscribe to the company’s cloud service, called AiDot Cloud Service, as it enables a plethora of useful features at a very minimal cost.

Why you should use AiDot Cloud Service with AiDot cameras

The AiDot app, coupled AiDot cloud service, takes the user experience to the next level, enabling features like 24/7 monitoring, AI detection, push notifications, 24-hour live stream, and more. Would you like to learn more about the features? Let’s take a look at some of the features of the AiDot app and cloud service:

24/7 Monitoring

Source: AiDot

Security cameras are useless if they cannot monitor your home 24/7. The AiDot 2K WiFi features 24/7 monitoring, so you can monitor your home at any time of the day. You can access the feed from anywhere since it is uploaded to the cloud. Moreover, the app makes will notify you instantly if it spots something suspicious so that you can go about your day worry-free.

Powerful AI Detections

As mentioned above, the AiDot 2K WiFi camera can automatically detect humans, pets, parcels, and even strange vehicles parked in your driveway. It features pro-grade AI technology that can automatically distinguish between the movements of different objects and their shapes.

Source: AiDot

So, if you want to keep a check on your pet's activities or see if your parcel has been delivered, then we recommend you to use AiDot’s powerful AI Detection tool. It’s worth noting that the feature only works properly when used with the AiDot Cloud Service.

Data Analysis and Push Notifications for Pet Sitting

AiDot not only provides you with a live feed of your household but also provides you with data analysis, which allows you to gain a deeper understanding of your pets and family members. It performs analysis on the video feed, thus enabling features that no other smart home security camera offers.

Source: AiDot

Dwelling more into the pet detection feature, AiDot can provide you with a detailed analysis of your pet’s behavior, thanks to the Data Analysis feature. You can define zones in your room and check if a pet has entered or left the zone.

In case your pet has been absent from a particular zone for an extended period of time, it can send you a push notification. Furthermore, this feature can help you monitor your pet's odd behavior or mood swings that indicate illness.

Home Monitoring

Similar to pet sitting, the AiDot camera system features a home monitoring feature. Using this feature, you can keep a check on your kids while you’re at work. The camera can be focused specifically on areas where your children spend most of their time, such as the nursery, playpen, and other places.

Source: AiDot

In case your toddler leaves a specific zone of a room for an elongated time, it will send you an alert on your phone. Furthermore, it allows you to monitor the sleeping patterns of your baby in a way that no traditional baby monitor can. Thanks to two-way audio, you can even talk with your family members using just the AiDot app and make sure everything is fine.

On the whole, AIDot Cloud Service and Cameras are well worth the money. It offers a lot of features for the price, especially when compared to its competitors — and more often than not, even outperforms them.

Get AiDot Cloud Service and 2K WiFi Camera at an Extremely Low Price

The AiDot Cloud Service, which usually costs $95.81 for an 18-month subscription, is currently available at a very low price of just $35.29. What’s more? Those buying the 18-month cloud subscription will also receive an AiDot 2K WiFi Camera worth $60 for free.

Don't forget to check out AiDot's offers website, which is filled with daily deals and flash sales. You can save up to 50% on the company's smart lighting products and more!

The company has even created an interactive AiDot smart living group on Facebook on which you can connect with other users of AiDot cameras.