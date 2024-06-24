Key Takeaways Skip the hassle of building a NAS from scratch with the tiny yet versatile Aiffro K100.

Compact and lightweight, the K100 supports various operating systems, and is ideal for light file-sharing tasks, despite limited high-speed transfer capabilities.

If you seek a portable NAS for travel or experimentation with different OS, the K100's all-SSD setup is a solid, albeit not ultra-fast, choice.

Pre-built NAS enclosures provide an easy way to set up a dedicated storage server for those who don’t wish to assemble one from scratch. Most NAS setups are quite bulky to accommodate all the high-capacity hard drives where you can store your data. But in recent times, all-flash NAS that bear M.2 SSDs instead of huge 3.5-inch HDDs have started making the rounds.

Related Beginner's guide to NAS: Everything to know about RAID, setup, and more NAS devices are a convenient solution to all your backup and file sharing troubles. Here's how you can configure your personal NAS server.

The Aiffro K100 is the latest addition to the all-flash NAS space, though it has some unique, or rather, eccentric features. For instance, it’s extremely tiny and barely consumes any power, making it more like a mini-PC with extra M.2 SSD slots. Unlike most NAS enclosures that ship with a proprietary OS, the K100 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, and you can even switch to several other operating systems.

Although it's not ultra-fast in NAS workloads, the Aiffro K100’s high versatility and portability make it a compelling option for mini-PC enthusiasts and frequent travelers who need a reliable way to store data on-the-move.

About this review: Aiffro sent me a 256GB variant of the K100 NAS. However, the company had no input into the contents of this review.

Tiny all-flash NAS Aiffro K100 A portable, compact, and adorable-looking NAS enclosure 7.5 / 10 The Aiffro K100 is a compact NAS enclosure that stores data on SSDs instead of huge hard drives. While its hardware is underpowered for high-speed data transfers and complex workloads, the K100 is great for those who need a portable NAS for file sharing and light home-lab tasks. Pros Aluminum alloy gives it a premium look

Smaller and lighter than most mini-PCs and NAS

Supports a wide array of operating systems Cons Includes a weak Intel N100 processor

Comes with just one 2.5GbE port

Only two PCIe Gen 3 lanes for each M.2 SSD $449 at Aiffro

Price, specs, and availability

Aiffro released the K100 NAS a few months ago, with the base model costing $399 for just the chassis. You can upgrade to a model that comes with a pre-installed 256GB SSD for $449, with the most expensive variant shipping with a 2TB M.2 SSD for $699. As of writing, only the 256GB version is available for purchase from Aiffro’s website.

It's worth noting that the 256GB SSD Aiffro sent me was manufactured by a no-name brand. Seeing as how you can grab a decent 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD from Crucial for $60-70, the cheapest model that doesn’t come with any SSDs is the only option worth choosing (assuming it goes back in stock). That said, the K100 is still one of the cheapest options out there for an all-flash NAS.

Aiffro K100 CPU Intel N100 Memory 8GB LPDDR5 (4800MHz) Drive Bays 4x M.2 2280 SSD slots Ports 1x 2.5GbE, 2x USB 2, 2x Type-C USB 3 Gen 3.2, 1x HDMI 1.4 OS Windows 11, TrueNAS, Ubuntu, CentOS, FreeNAS, Euler Price $399 Dimensions 117mm x 112mm x 34mm Expand

Design

If looks could kill...

Close

Aiffro may be a new contender in the NAS landscape, but the company knocked it out of the park with the design of the K100. The Aiffro K100 is the tiniest NAS I’ve ever used and is even smaller than your average mini-PC. With a width of 117mm, you won’t have a hard time fitting the K100 on your computing desk.

The K100 is built with an aluminum alloy, which makes it quite lightweight and lends it a premium appearance. Unfortunately, the small form-factor restricts its capabilities, as Aiffro had to make quite a lot of sacrifices on the ports and performance fronts.

The K100 is built with an aluminum alloy, which makes it quite lightweight and lends it a premium appearance.

For starters, the K100 only ships with one Ethernet port, and to add insult to injury, it’s a mere 2.5GbE socket. As such, you’re bound to saturate the 2.5GbE connection if you populate the NAS with four high-speed SSDs or use a RAID setup. Not to mention, since the K100 doesn’t possess an extra RJ45 socket, it lacks load-balancing and port failover provisions.

Related Best SSDs for NAS Upgrade your storage hub to the power of FLASH

The rest of the port selection is somewhat decent, as you get two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB 2.0 connections, and an HDMI 1.4 socket. While I would’ve preferred the NAS to have USB 3.0 ports, you do get decent data transfer speeds via the USB Type-C connections.

Hardware

Quite limited on the performance front

Close

With a size that small, it’s clear that Aiffro’s offering wouldn’t be powered by a high-end processor that could run multiple NAS projects simultaneously. The K100 is armed with a 12th-gen Intel N100 processor that packs 4 Efficient (E) cores and 4 threads. I had rather low expectations from the CPU, as it’s typically used in mobile and embedded systems. Besides some virtualization-related tests, the K100 performed surprisingly well in all the tasks I threw at it. That said, the NAS' CPU only supports 9 PCIe lanes, so you shouldn’t really expect blazing-fast transfer speeds on your SSDs.

Besides some virtualization-related tests, the K100 performed surprisingly well in all the tasks I threw at it.

While we’re on the subject of SSDs, the Aiffro K100 can only be equipped with up to four M.2 2280 drives. Installing a new drive is fairly easy, though you will need to use a spudger tool to remove the rubber feet and gain access to the screws that secure the bottom plate.

Unfortunately, the N100 is only compatible with the PCIe Gen 3 bus interface, meaning it won’t be able to reach the high read/write speeds of the newer standards. The K100 also packs 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, which is more than enough for a NAS of its caliber. But since it’s soldered onto the PCB, there’s no way to increase the RAM capacity.

Software

Plenty of operating systems to try out