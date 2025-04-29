The cooler you use for your CPU can greatly impact your PC's performance, especially under demanding workloads. If you cheap out on it, you may encounter thermal throttling issues, which means you won't achieve the peak performance from your CPU. But that doesn't mean you have to overspend either. Many people, especially those new to PC building, have a tough time choosing between AIO liquid coolers and traditional air coolers. The flashy appearance and glowing RGB fans often push gamers toward AIO coolers, but how good are they really?

Sure, it's easy to say that a high-end AIO will outperform most air coolers in thermal performance, but that doesn't paint the whole picture. The right CPU cooler for your PC depends on various factors like your CPU, case, budget, intended workloads, and desired noise levels. Let's discuss how effective AIO liquid coolers are and whether you should opt for one over a traditional air cooler for your PC.

A high-end 360mm AIO will outperform all air coolers

The clear winner if you only care about raw thermal performance