For 22 years (till 2022), I only used air coolers. Stock Intel and AMD coolers and a cheap Cooler Master air cooler were enough to keep each of my processors (up to the Ryzen 5 1600) cool enough. When I got a new PC in 2022, I had the option to stay with air coolers or finally "upgrade" to an AIO liquid cooler. Since I had won this PC in a PC building competition, I decided to splurge a little by picking a 240mm liquid cooler from Cooler Master.

Had I known that the AIO would not be the game-changing upgrade I expected, I would have skipped it in favor of spending the allotted prize money on the other components. Not only was the cooling performance underwhelming, but the supposedly better esthetics weren't perfect either. It goes to show that sometimes, the smarter choice might not be readily apparent.

Same idle temps as my air cooler

Even on a 65W CPU