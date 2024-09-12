Key Takeaways Air coolers are reliable and can handle any CPU.

Match TDP of CPU with the cooler's cooling potential.

AIO liquid coolers offer aesthetic appeal but have shorter lifespans compared to air coolers.

While planning your next PC build, you might be trying to decide between air cooling and an AIO liquid cooler. After all, you know you shouldn't let your CPU run hot while gaming, since it shortens its effective lifespan and potentially damages it. That's wise advice, although modern CPUs have various protection mechanisms that kick in to save them from runaway thermals. The best cooler for your CPU is the one that fits your budget, the TDP of your processor, and your PC case, regardless of whether it's an AIO liquid cooler or a CPU air cooler. Once you match all three attributes, you can be assured of solid cooling performance, and then you can think about other aspects such as the esthetics or noise levels.

Related How to choose the perfect CPU cooler while building a new PC Here are the things you should consider while choosing the perfect CPU cooler for your shiny new PC build

Air coolers can tame almost any CPU

You don't need to liquid cool

Close

CPU air coolers are among the most reliable PC components. That's because the physics of convection and heat transfer are well understood, and there are no moving parts in the heatpipe to go awry. Cooling fans will often outlast your PC build, and I've used the same Noctua NH-D15 tower cooler on more builds than I can count in the nine years since I purchased it. Let that sink in. Nine years of peak cooling performance on CPUs from both Intel and AMD. It was on my test bench for many years, swapped between multiple CPUs every major launch. That's something that I can't say for any AIO water cooler that I've owned in that time, as they actually tend to stop cooling efficiently after a few years.

CPU tower coolers can also do things that water coolers can only dream of, like passively cooling a 12-core AMD CPU. This giant cooler doesn't use fans at all, yet it can still handle the thermal load of a 65W, 12-core CPU, keeping it under 70C. My main PC has the X-variant of that Ryzen 7000 processor in it, and the 360mm AIO water cooler I have installed struggles to keep it under the thermal throttle point of 95C. The other thing that air coolers can do is fit in smaller spaces, with low-profile coolers intended for small form-factor cases. There are just a few things to keep in mind when selecting one.

Be careful to match TDPs

As with any cooling system, it's crucial to match the CPU's TDP (thermal design power) to the air cooler's maximum cooling potential. Some manufacturers quote TDP values on their CPU coolers, while others, like Noctua, have a CPU lookup that shows you every cooler they make that's compatible with your CPU and the estimated performance based on stock settings or the potential for overclocking headroom.

Related 5 reasons why air coolers are better than liquid coolers In a world crowded with fancy liquid coolers, there are still reasons you should probably choose air coolers.

You can go with liquid if you prefer

The aesthetic appeal is hard to deny

Close

The XDA team has extensively tested a wide range of CPU coolers, and for the most part, air coolers can handle the most power-hungry CPUs, like the Intel Core i9-14900K or Ryzen 9 9950X. At least, at stock settings anyway. When boost clocks and overclocking is involved, even the best air coolers and 240mm AIO liquid coolers can struggle to keep things under the thermal throttle point. For the absolute best performance out of a flagship CPU, a 360mm AIO or even a 420mm AIO is the best bet. The rule of thumb for custom water cooling applies to AIO coolers: one 120mm radiator length per 100W of component power. Our Core i9-14900K review found the chip pulling 256W, the point at which it thermally throttled at 100C, which would suggest the need for a 360mm AIO to tame this beast effectively.

Along with increased performance, AIO liquid coolers have other benefits, like improved looks, because you no longer have a giant heatsink tower blocking your other hardware. Many AIO coolers also have ARGB lighting on the CPU block, or small displays like the Asus ROG Ryujin II, which can show system statistics or animated memes. That makes it easy for you to keep an eye on temperature or express individuality. Noise levels are also lower, with the radiator fans of AIO coolers often running at lower speeds than air coolers, especially if you have a 360mm radiator with three fans on it. It's a simple question of how much air can be pushed to transfer away the heat, with more fans doing the same job at lower speeds.

AIO liquid coolers have a shorter functional life

I've never had an AIO liquid cooler survive more than a couple of years, and many brands I've owned have lasted a fraction of that time. I will say that because of my job, I might be harder on cooling equipment than the average user, but again, I've not had to throw away any air CPU coolers yet. A few years ago, most AIO coolers had an average three-year warranty length. That's increased on newer models as the manufacturing processes mature, and you can regularly find five- or six-year warranty periods. That's long enough for at least one or two builds, but it's undeniable that a premium air cooler will keep working well beyond that.

Related Best liquid coolers for CPUs in 2024 Our collection of the best liquid coolers reflects the ever-evolving market, with fresh options updated overtime to include new coolers.

Modern CPUs are intelligent and reduce boost to stay under thermal limits

The last piece of the equation for cooling modern CPUs is the intelligent boost and throttle routin