Source: Amazon PeroBuno Compressed Air Duster $26 $36 Save $10 Get rid of the crumbs and dust in your keyboard with the help of the PeroBuno Compressed Air Duster and Mini Vacuum. This will blow away all the dirt and debris and then vacuum it up to get rid of it on your keyboard, in your car, and other areas you need cleaned. It's down to just $26 on Prime Day. $26 at Amazon

Nobody likes a messy workstation. If you're someone who works from home, you likely eat either your breakfast or lunch at your computer while you're catching up on emails or listening in on work calls. Maybe you're just sitting at your desk surfing the best Prime Day deals. Regardless, desks can get messy, and you can't use a large vacuum cleaner to suck everything up on your desk. You need an air duster, but you don't just want to blow everything everywhere and not be able to scoop it up with ease. That's where the PeroBuno Compressed Air Duster and Mini Vacuum comes into play.

This is a combo device that will blow your dirt and dust out of tough-to-clean places like your keyboard and other PC accessories and then vacuum it up, leaving your workstation clean. During the Prime Big Deal Days sales event at Amazon, this is down to just $26, which will save you a ton of money and time cleaning.

Why this is a great deal for you

Getting rid of the little bits of dust, hair, and crumbs in between the keys of your keyboard is annoying. People oftentimes don't remember to do it for months, so particles build up. You need something that's easy to use and safe with your computer. But if you have a laptop, it can be hard to lift it over a trash can so that all the dust falls in. So you can turn on blower mode and get rid of the particles in the keyboard.

Then, you can switch to vacuum mode and suck up all the crumbs, so you don't have to rely on being near a garbage can. It comes with an air exhaust nozzle for the blowing and a long flat suction nozzle for the vacuuming. This will also help you tough areas like in your car, under a couch, and of course on your desk. You can also use this to seal up food bags with the food sealer nozzle.

The PeroBuno air duster has a rechargeable battery that lets you use it whenever you like, so it won't run out of compressed air. It only takes three hours to be fully charged and operate for 30 minutes. The high winds will clean 99.9% of dust particles, so you can open up the back of your desktop computer and clear away any dust that may have accumulated. For a limited time, this is only $26, saving you 28% off the retail price. Plus, there's a 10% off coupon you can clip to save even more. Save yourself from unwanted dust and crumbs with this Prime Day deal.