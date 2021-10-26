Air Quality Index begins showing up on non-Nest smart displays

With air pollution becoming more and more of an issue, it’s important to know about the air quality in your area on any given day. In the U.S., Google started showing Air Quality Index (AQI) indicators on its Nest smart displays in some areas, though it wasn’t clear if it would roll out to non-Nest devices, or even wider than the U.S. Now the feature has been spotted on a Lenovo Smart Display.

Looks like non-Nest Assistant smart displays are starting to show the Air Quality Index (AQI) as well. Just noticed this on my Lenovo smart display this morning. pic.twitter.com/hmBmXvMJSL — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 26, 2021

There’s currently no indication to suggest that this feature is rolling out further than the U.S. just yet, but it’s likely that it’s a feature that’s here to stay if the company is rolling it out to non-Nest displays. Other features Google introduced at the time were air quality alerts and the ability to see nearby air quality stations. You can also ask the Google Assistant what the air quality is like near you.

Google uses the US AQI to report air quality, which includes a number value from 0–500 and a color scheme so you can quickly know if there are any concerns about the current air quality status. Higher values mean greater air pollution, and each color represents a general quality category: Good, Moderate, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Unhealthy, Very Unhealthy, and Hazardous. You can find your nearest EPA station using AirNow.gov.

Thanks Mishaal Rahman for the tip!