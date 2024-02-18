I use AirDrop almost daily between my iPhone and MacBook Pro. It’s such a simple way to get photos, videos, and other content from the mobile device to my computer for editing or adding to a presentation, article, or gallery. Chances are you might want to use it, too, either between your own devices or to AirDrop something, like contact information, to someone else’s device. It’s a fairly foolproof feature, but sometimes, you might run into an issue where AirDrop doesn’t work. Chances are, there’s an easy fix.

Make sure the devices support it

The simplest reason that AirDrop isn’t working is that one or both of the devices you’re using doesn’t support it. AirDrop works with older devices dating all the way back to the iPhone 5, iPad 4, and even the fifth-gen iPod touch (remember those?) The iPhone also needs to be running iOS 7 or later and iPad running iPadOS 13 or later. It’s unlikely you’re using a phone or tablet older than that, but if so (maybe grandma has been holding on to her ancient iPhone 4), this will be the culprit. You’ll need to update the OS to at least iOS 7. If that OS isn’t supported, unfortunately, AirDrop won’t work. The larger issue here is that it’s time to upgrade to one of the newest iPhones!

When it comes to a Mac or MacBook, AirDrop works with all Macs released from 2012 on that run OS X Yosemite or later. An easy check for your Mac is to open a Finder window, select Go in the top menu, and look at the options. If you don’t see AirDrop among them, it isn’t supported.

Check phone settings

Did you know there are settings for Airdrop? You can turn receiving off or set it such that only contacts can share information with you. This is an especially useful feature with the latest iOS 17 updates that make it simple to hold two iPhones close to one another and instantly share contact information or other files. You might want to keep these settings in place for security reasons, so someone can’t share something with you unsolicited. But there is an option to turn it on just for 10 minutes so you can get a new friend or colleague’s contact details, for example. This feature works with both the iPhone and iPad.

Go into Settings, General, AirDrop, and select Everyone for 10 Minutes. If you’re using a phone with an older OS and you only see an option called Everyone, you can switch to this to use AirDrop, then switch back manually once you’re done. Note that with the new Bring Devices Together option called NameDrop, you can turn this on to easily exchange phone numbers, photos, and other files with someone by holding the two phones together.

Check that your Mac is discoverable

With a Mac, you’ll need to tweak settings there, too. Use Spotlight Search and type in AirDrop (you can also do the same as step one and open a Finder window, select Go, and choose AirDrop). Under Allow me to be discovered by, select Everyone. (You can also check Contacts Only). If it was set to Contacts Only or No One and you were trying to use it with someone new, this would explain why it wasn’t working. You can always make yourself discoverable only when you want to then go back and hide yourself once you’re done, or in a busy public setting.

Turn Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on and off

The act of turning Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi on and off is akin to unplugging something, waiting 10 seconds, and plugging it back in: the cardinal rule for any IT professional. It’s a simple first step but often one that rectifies an issue without further intervention. Since AirDrop relies on both these wireless technologies to transfer files from one device to another, you’ll want to make sure they are working properly. Flip the setting for both off, wait a few seconds, turn them back on. Wait a few seconds for the device to reconnect to the available Wi-Fi network and try again. If Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi wasn’t on to begin with, this could also have been the issue. Turn them on, and AirDrop should work swimmingly.

Turn off Personal Hotspot

While Personal Hotspot being on in general shouldn’t impact the ability for AirDrop to work, if you’re Hotspot is currently actively being used by another device, this will. Go to Settings, Personal Hotspot and tap to the left to turn it off. Once you’re done transferring files using AirDrop, you can turn it back on.

Unlock the device

It’s a simple thing but for AirDrop to work, the device that is receiving the files you’re trying to send needs to be unlocked. This might require using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode to unlock the phone, tablet, or computer. Once unlocked, try again and AirDrop should work within a few seconds, with the notification that something is being transferred popping up in the corner of the screen and the file received.

Keep the two devices close to one another

If you’re trying to AirDrop content from one device to another that aren’t on the same Wi-Fi network, try bringing the two devices closer together. Since AirDropping this way uses Bluetooth, the devices need to be within Bluetooth range of one another, which is about 10 meters. If your neighbor is trying to send you photos from the potluck while standing at their door across the street, it might not work if it’s more than 10 meters away, for example.

Check for Firewalls

If you have a Firewall on your Mac, this could be preventing AirDrop from working. Select the Apple symbol at the top, left corner of the menu bar on your computer and select System Settings (it’s called System Preferences on older Mac models). Select Network then Firewall. If it’s on, go to Options and check if Block incoming connections is turned on or checked. If it is, AirDrop won’t work and you need to switch to Allow incoming connections. You should also turn on Automatically allow built-in software to receive incoming connections.

Do a hard reset

Another catch-all fix that might solve the issue of AirDrop not working if none of these methods work is to perform a hard reset on the devices. The method is a bit different depending on which iPhone you have. For phones running iOS 17, for example, press and release the volume up side button quickly, press and release the volume down button quickly, then press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo. With an older iPhone 7, press and hold both volume down and Sleep/Wake at the same time and wait for the Apple logo to appear before releasing. For iPhone 6s and iPhone SE 1st generation, press and hold the Sleep/Wake button and Home button at the same time and wait for the Apple logo to appear before you let go.

With a MacBook, shut down the computer (running any necessary updates before doing so) and start it back up again. Ironically enough, while writing this article, I was getting an AirDrop failed message and resetting both my iPhone and my MacBook Pro solved the issue.

If you have double-checked all your settings and everything is correct, AirDrop should work without issue. If you do run into an issue and it’s not working even after exhausting all these potential fixes, you can contact Apple Support or visit a local Apple Store and make an appointment with a Genius Bar expert. They can take a look at the device and make sure there are no issues or hidden settings preventing it from working.

AirDrop continues to evolve

Apple has been evolving AirDrop with exciting new features like NameDrop. As one of the new features in iOS 17, NameDrop makes it quick and easy to exchange contact information with another person by just holding your two phones together. A contact sharing screen will instantly pop up and you can get someone’s number, e-mail address, or full contact card. There’s also a new Proximity Sharing feature for sharing a photo or other file with someone who is nearby. For this feature to work, all the same rules of above need to apply for allowing sharing. Make sure both phones are unlocked and there are no settings preventing the ability to share. You can even share music or movies with someone else using the SharePlay feature that works similarly to AirDrop.

Apple AirDrop is so useful and simple to use

It remains to be seen if new features might be coming to AirDrop with the latest OS update. For now, all the latest iPhones and even many older models as well as iPad and MacBooks and Mac computers can make use of the simple transfer method that AirDrop provides.