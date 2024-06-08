When it comes to PC fans, there are two main varieties. Each one has its own purpose, making it important to know which fan is used where, so that you can ensure you are using them correctly. Airflow fans are designed to push as much air as possible through open spaces, helping to gently dissipate the heat inside your case. Static pressure fans, on the other hand, are designed to be able to force air through when obstacles are in their way.

Both fan types are a crucial part of almost all PCs these days. Many PCs will use a combination of both fan types to help keep your components cool. Airflow fans will generally be used as case fans, either pulling cool air into the case, or exhausting hot air out of the case. Static pressure fans are what you are going to find on your CPU cooler heatsink and your radiators, if water cooling.

Airflow or Static Pressure

Why, when, and where to use them

Airflow fans are designed to move as much air as possible in an open environment. They often feature wider blades (and usually fewer of them) to help move as much air as possible. If your system has a lot of components inside a tight space, these may not be the best option. That is a case where a static pressure fan would be best. In most cases, airflow fans are generally used as intake and exhaust case fans when a build has decent space inside.

Static pressure fans are designed to push more air through forcefully when there is resistance. These are going to be best for use on radiators and case meshes, as they can create both negative and positive pressure which forces the air to move through the fan. The higher static pressure is also going to be advantageous on CPU heat sinks, or even for case intake fans when there are hard drive cages or other components in their way.

Does using the right fan make a difference?

Honestly, how much difference can a fan make

Yes, using the correct fan for the job will have a positive impact on cooling your PC. However, the difference isn't always as big of a deal as one would hope. There have been many tests over the years, some of which I have done myself, and sometimes the difference is minimal. On a standard PC, you are looking at maybe a difference of 1°c-5°c at a push.

While this doesn't sound like a massive deal, it does still help. PC components get ridiculously warm when performing intense tasks. Keeping these components as cool as possible not only ensures the PC runs as best as it can, but it helps with the overall longevity of the components as well. The last thing you want to experience is thermal throttling because components got too warm while gaming or rendering a video.

At the end of the day, if you are using what you have available to you, I wouldn't worry too much. They are both fans and fans are designed to move air, simple as that. Using an airflow fan on a heatsink isn't going to be the end of the world.

How to really create effective cooling

It's hard to say exactly, as there are so many variables at play. However, one of the things to consider is the RPM of the fans. Not only do you have to take into account the RPM of the fan itself, but also the speed you are running it at. For instance, if you are running a 1200 RPM fan at 50% or a 2000 RPM fan at 50%, of course, you are going to see a difference in performance.

You will also want to make sure you are using the right fan header on your motherboard. Where possible, always use a PWM fan and motherboard header. When it comes to your CPU fan, you will also want to make sure you are using the CPU_FAN header and not the CPU_OPT header if you only have a single fan on your heatsink.

The direction of the fan's spin can play a big part as well. If you only have one fan on your CPU heatsink, you will often see a bit better temps if you are using it to push the air through the heatsink. However, it can be worth trying your fans in the push or pull orientation, or where possible, even set them up in both a push and pull orientation at the same time.

Of course, if you're rigging a new build, you will want to get the right fans for the job. However, if you are using what you already have, I wouldn't worry too much about type or orientation, because at the end of the day, all fans will move the air to cool your system. Any fan is a good fan, that is what's important.