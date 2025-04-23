Optimizing your PC's airflow is not an optional part of building a PC; it's essential to keep your system cool, silent, and performing at its potential. While most users know the basics of PC airflow when it comes to fan configuration, case choice, positive or negative pressure, and CPU coolers, I still see common mistakes on many PCs, especially mid-tower builds.

Unlike spacious full-tower cases where you can get away with some of these airflow mistakes, mid-towers need a bit more care, at least during the first build. It's worth giving your mid-tower PC a second look to ensure you haven't unknowingly committed any of these blunders.

5 Ignoring cable management

It's even more important in mid-towers