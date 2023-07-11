Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $90 $130 Save $40 You don't need to spend a fortune to utilize the smart features included in Apple's AirPods. During Prime Day, you can own a pair for $40 less. $90 at Amazon

Apple products don't often see discounts, let alone major ones. Though, today's your lucky day, as Amazon is offering the AirPods 2 for just $90. That's $40 less than their usual pricing! So act fast, and grab a pair before this limited-time Prime Day deal expires.

Why we love the AirPods 2

While the AirPods 2 aren't the latest wireless earbuds from Apple, they still pack plenty of advanced technologies and ecosystem features. These include instant pairing support, which allows you to connect them to all of your iCloud devices with a single click. Furthermore, they automatically switch between your paired devices, based on where you're playing audio. This makes them a perfect addition to those deeply immersed in Apple's ecosystem and often use several devices at once.

The AirPods 2 don't stop there, though. They also have some pretty neat sensors built right into them, allowing them to detect when you wear or tap them. This unlocks some handy features, like auto play/pause whenever you wear or take them off. Additionally, you get to control your music queue or phone call by simply tapping them. They truly are feature-packed.

Apart from the aforementioned offerings, you also get Hey Siri support, enabling you to control your connected device in a hands-free manner. So if you're out jogging, and they're connected to your Apple Watch, you can simply ask Siri to control the music instead of navigating through your library on the tiny display.

If you're unsatisfied with the AirPods 2, you'll be delighted to hear that the AirPods 3 are also on sale for Prime Day. By buying the upgraded variant, you get access to Spatial Audio support, water and sweat resistance, longer battery life, sleeker design, and more. Though, expectedly, you will have to pay more for those.