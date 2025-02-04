Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $169 $249 Save $80 $169 at Amazon

A great pair of earbuds can make a world of difference when it comes to enjoying your audio and video content. Not only do you get great sound in a small package, but there's also a wealth of other features that can really elevate the experience beyond the norm, like spatial audio, ANC, and more. Of course, most earbuds that are on the top-end will easily cost quite a bit.

So it's always a good idea to pick up a pair that you want if you can find them on sale. With that said, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale from Amazon, with a deal that knocks 32% off its original retail price, coming in at $169. This is one of the best prices we've seen on these earbuds in quite some time, so be sure to grab them while they're on sale.

What's great about Apple's AirPods Pro 2?