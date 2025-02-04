Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C)
A great pair of earbuds can make a world of difference when it comes to enjoying your audio and video content. Not only do you get great sound in a small package, but there's also a wealth of other features that can really elevate the experience beyond the norm, like spatial audio, ANC, and more. Of course, most earbuds that are on the top-end will easily cost quite a bit.
AirPods Pro 2 review: They're everywhere for a reason
The Apple AirPods 2 Pro bring Apple back to the top when it comes to wireless earbuds, thanks to big improvements in audio and ANC.
So it's always a good idea to pick up a pair that you want if you can find them on sale. With that said, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale from Amazon, with a deal that knocks 32% off its original retail price, coming in at $169. This is one of the best prices we've seen on these earbuds in quite some time, so be sure to grab them while they're on sale.