Today only: Get the latest Apple AirPods 3 for $16 off

The Apple AirPods 3, also known as the 3rd Generation AirPods, was released in late October after months of rumors and leaks. The latest revision has an updated design inspired by the more-expensive AirPods Pro, and now you can grab a pair on sale for $162.99 at Amazon-owned Woot. That’s not the cheapest it has been so far (the price was $150 for a few days), but it is $7 lower than the current Amazon price, and $16 below MSRP.

The AirPods 3 includes Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, skin/force detection for buttons and auto-pause, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, Adaptive EQ, support for “Hey Siri” when paired to Apple devices, and an Apple H1 chipset powering the whole show. Even though the design has been updated to more closely match the AirPods Pro, it doesn’t have the same in-ear fit, nor does it offer Active Noise Cancellation.

Apple AirPods 3 This is the latest generation of Apple AirPods 3. Woot has the pair on sale for $162.99 until the end of today. Buy at Woot

Apple says you can expect up to 6 hours of listening time (or 5 hours with Spatial audio enabled), or 4 hours of talk time. The charging case pushes that to 30 hours of listening time, or 20 hours of talk time. You can use either a Lightning cable or a Qi wireless charging pad to charge the AirPods 3 case, and Apple says leaving the earbuds in the case for five minutes should give you around an hour of listening time.

You can learn more at our dedicated AirPods 3 information roundup. We also have a list of the best AirPods 3 cases and covers, in case you want more protection than the AirPods’ built-in case can offer. Finally, if you’re not sure if the AirPods 3 are for you, have a look at our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds. Even though Apple makes some of the best earbuds around, there are plenty of other options worth taking a look at, especially if you tend to use non-Apple products often.