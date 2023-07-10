Apple AirPods 3 $149 $169 Save $20 The AirPods 3 are Apple's latest entry-level earbuds, offering an improved design, Spatial Audio support, and more. On Prime Day, you can own a pair for just $150. $149 at Amazon

Apple products don't often see major discounts, as the company has a loyal user base that will buy them anyway. Despite that, on rare occasions, you can invest in some of its premium devices for lower price tags. And that's exactly why you should claim this AirPods 3 deal before Prime Day ends.

Why we love the AirPods 3

The AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds out there, especially for new iPhone users. Not only do that pair instantly with all of your Apple products, but they also offer smart features that remain exclusive to the company's ecosystem. These include Automatic Device Switching, Personalized Spatial Audio that adapts to your ears' structures, and more. That's not to mention that these earbuds receive OTA software updates regularly, enhancing the performance and introducing new additions in the process.

While the AirPods 3 don't offer ANC support, they're still excellent for those who want to ditch the wires. After all, they finally retire the bulky design of their predecessors and introduce water and sweat resistance. This means that you can go out for a jog under the rain, without having to worry about them malfunctioning.

Furthermore, the AirPods 3 are still relatively fresh, and we haven't been hearing rumors about an upgraded model recently. So the AirPods 4 could potentially be over a year away from now. So by claiming this Prime Day deal on the AirPods 3, you're buying the latest entry-level AirPods that could last you for many years to come.