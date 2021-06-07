AirPods are getting new features to make it easier to hear and find them

During the ongoing WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple has shared details about some of the interesting new features coming to AirPods. The popular TWS earbuds will soon receive a new feature called Conversation boost, which will improve the listening experience for people with mild hearing impairment. The company will also roll out a feature that will let you easily locate misplaced AirPods using the Find My app on your iPhone.

The upcoming Conversation boost feature will use computation audio and beamforming to help people with mild hearing impairment. It will automatically enhance the listening experience, and it’ll also be capable of reducing ambient noise as well.

AirPods will also receive support for Announced notifications with Siri, which will let Apple’s voice assistant read out your important notification based on preset paraments. For instance, you will be able to configure the feature to play your notifications when you reach a certain location. The feature will take the new DND mode and Focus mode into account, so you won’t be disturbed if you have these options enabled.

If you often misplace your AirPods, you’d be glad to know that you’ll soon be able to locate them using the Find My app on your iPhone. The app will let you play a noise alert via your AirPods to help you find them quickly. Additionally, it will feature a new proximity view to alert you when you get close to your missing AirPods. The Find My app will also let you turn on separation alerts so that you’re notified when you leave your AirPods behind.

Lastly, Apple has revealed that AirPod’s Spatial audio feature will be supported on tvOS soon. It will feature dynamic head tracking. The feature will also roll out to macOS on devices with Apple’s M1 chip.