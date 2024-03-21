Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) Lowest price yet $180 $249 Save $69 A fantastic pair of wireless earbuds that are now down to their lowest price yet. If you own an iPhone and want the best pair of earbuds money can buy, grab this while you can. $180 at Amazon

There are a number of reasons why the Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy if you're an iPhone owner. Not only do you get a highly compact set of earbuds, but you also get great sound paired with impressive features. The earbuds have been a fan favorite for a long time, but with the addition of USB-C, these are definitely the ones to go for if you have a chance to purchase them.

Related AirPods Pro 2 review: They're everywhere for a reason The Apple AirPods 2 Pro bring Apple back to the top when it comes to wireless earbuds, thanks to big improvements in audio and ANC.

Despite their retail price of $249, we've seen these earbuds float at around the $190 mark for quite some time, with retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offering deep discounts all year round. With that said, the AirPods have now hit a record low, dropping to just $179.99 for a limited time during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. So if you've been eyeing a pair of new earbuds and use an iPhone, these are going to be right up your alley.

What's great about Apple's AirPods Pro 2?

Close

So what makes the AirPods 2 Pro so special? Well, there's a lot to love here, but perhaps the most important change with the latest version is the addition of USB-C. If you use any phone in the iPhone 15 series, then this will be a nice change since you'll be able to charge all your devices with just one cable. Of course, you're also going to ge robust sound from these earbuds with impressive audio tricks in tow, like ANC and Spatial Audio.

The ANC has the ability to shut out external sounds and works quite well, while the Spatial Audio has the ability to create an immersive sound experience with music and movie content. You also get long battery life with up to six hours of use, and it comes with a wireless charging case that can be used to top it up for another 30 hours while on the go. The earbuds and charging case also have an IP54 rating, which makes it resistant to dust, sweat, and moisture.

The earbuds also feature intuitive touch controls that make it easy to answer calls, skip tracks, or increase the volume of your music — all without touching your phone. If you're looking for a new pair of earbuds and own an iPhone, there is no better option than the AirPods Pro 2. Just be sure to get them at this ultra-low price because this won't last long.