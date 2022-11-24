The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale, bringing them down to their lowest price yet.

Sometimes, getting a discount on any ol' product can feel good, but getting a deal on a newly released product can feel even better. After refusing to pay Apple $249 for a new pair of AirPods Pro in September, something wonderful happened just a couple of months later. As luck would have it, the price dropped.

At first, it was a modest $15 discount, but as Black Friday drew closer, it happened again, and this time, the sales were more sizable, knocking $50 off of its retail price. At this point, I had to bite, and with a quick click, I was the owner of Apple's AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199.99 $249.99 Save $50 The AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, despite their compact build. $199.99 at Best Buy $199.99 at Amazon

What's different about the AirPods Pro 2?

The bottom of the AirPods Pro case has a tiny speaker hole.

As an owner of the original AirPods Pro, I wasn't expecting much of a difference with the new pair. This is probably one of the main reasons why I didn't buy them when they were first released. But the experience has been surprising.

After unboxing them, one of the first things that I noticed was the wireless charging case — more specifically, the new embedded speaker.

AirPods 2 Pro

Upon placing it down on a wireless charging pad or plugging it into a Lightning cable, the case gives off a small chime, indicating that it's charging. While this might not seem like a big deal, the older wireless charging case only had an LED indicator. Although this is acceptable (and is still available on the new model), the chime is definitely more reassuring, especially if you're placing it down on a wireless charging pad.

The next thing I noticed or, more accurately, what other people noticed was that they could actually hear me properly when on a call. With the previous AirPods Pro, no matter where I took the call or what I tried, people always complained that I sounded terrible. After a few video calls and regular calls with the new model, it was a huge relief not to hear those complaints anymore, especially when calling while I was on a walk with car traffic passing by.

While I've loved the simplistic controls of the original AirPods Pro, I did wish for volume controls. Thankfully, you can adjust the volume without reaching for your phone on the AirPods Pro 2. It's easy to use; you just need to swipe the stalk to raise and lower the volume. I don't know how I'll feel about this in the long run, but the times that I have used it so far, it felt responsive, and it was quite enjoyable.

Along with the new features and improvements mentioned above, the Apple AirPods 2 offer a more robust sound and improved battery life, making them a worthy successor to the original.

While I don't think users need to upgrade if they have the original, if you've been thinking about buying a new pair of AirPods, the current Black Friday sale price is a great deal and one that probably won't be beaten for a long time.