Apple AirPods Pro 2 and new AirPods Max colors could launch this fall

Back when Apple released the iPhone 7, many people complained about the company’s decision to remove the headphone jack. However, Apple also launched the original AirPods as an alternative to using the Lightning dongle, because of which users slowly started adapting to wireless earbuds. For many people, switching back to the wired solution is now out of the question. That’s due to the convenience of seamlessly connecting and using the AirPods. In 2019, Apple introduced the AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation and sweat resistance. These gained popularity amongst those who work remotely in noisy places or commute through crowded routes. Considering they’ve been around for almost three years now, some of the original adopters are facing battery issues. Fortunately, the company could be releasing the AirPods Pro 2 this fall for those looking to upgrade. Additionally, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly working on new AirPods Max colors.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared some of Apple’s potential AirPods plans. Gurman believes that the company will be releasing the AirPods Pro 2 this fall. We’ve been hearing rumors about these Pro earbuds for months now — including possible design changes that eliminate the stem and lossless audio support. Considering the company now supports the lossless format on its music streaming service, it would make sense for Apple to also offer it on the AirPods Pro 2. Though this could be challenging due to the nature of lossless audio files.

Apart from the AirPods Pro 2, Mark mentions that the company could be working on new AirPods Max colors for this fall as well. He states:

Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).

Gurman hopes that the company drops the price of the Max model. However, we likely won’t get to know Apple’s exact plans until it officially reveals these rumored products — potentially during the annual iPhone event.

Which AirPods model do you use — if any — and do you plan on upgrading this fall? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg’s Power On Newsletter