Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199 $250 Save $51 The AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, despite their compact build. $199 at Amazon

This Prime Day saw massive discounts on a wide range of devices on Amazon, including multiple AirPods models. Thankfully, some of those deals are still available, even though the event is now over. One such example is the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-generation), which is currently available on Amazon for just $199 - a $51 discount over its $249.99 list price. That makes it an incredible deal, and one that you don't want to miss if you're looking to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds or thinking about upgrading from a pair of old AirPods.

Why buy the AirPods Pro 2?

Launched last year alongside the iPhone 14 lineup, the AirPods Pro 2 bring much improved audio and active noise cancelation (ANC) over their predecessor, making them a significant upgrade for folks jumping from the original AirPods Pro. Apart from the audio quality and ANC, the AirPods Pro 2 are also great in terms of fit, comfort, and built quality, making them an easy recommendation over older AirPods models.

The AirPods Pro 2 still use the same 11mm drivers as the Original AirPods Pro, but Apple's redesigned amplifier and the new H2 chip (versus H1 in the original) makes the audio output in the newer device discernibly better. Overall, the earbuds offer a consistent and well-balanced sound, whether you're listing to music or podcasts. In terms of battery life, Apple claims that you can get up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancelation enabled, and up to 30 hours of total ANC-enabled playback with the charging case.

Apple also claims that the AirPods Pro 2 offer twice as good noise cancelation as the original model, making them a great option in noisy surroundings, like a busy street or an aircraft. The buds also come with adaptive transparency that lets users hear the world around them, while adjusting for intense noises, like sirens or construction, in real time. Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 are among the best TWS earbuds in the market right now, and at $199, they're an absolute steal. So go ahead and grab them while the offer still stands.