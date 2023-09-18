Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $200 $250 Save $50 Apple's latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C bring small but vital changes with a new port and also compatibility with lossless audio. Ahead of its September 22 launch, the earbuds have been discounted for a limited time, dropping the price down by $50. So if you've been looking to upgrade or needed a good pair of earbuds, right now's the perfect time to buy. $200 at Best Buy

These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy if you own an Apple device. Whether it's an iPhone, iPad, or Mac — these are going to pair nicely with those products and provide the best experience possible. While the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 don't have many changes from the previous model, the move to USB-C is a big deal, making it more convenient to charge.

In addition, the earbuds are now powered by Apple's latest H2 chip, capable of supporting lossless audio, which will not only be great for music streamers but will also play a part with the release of the Vision Pro. Of course, you still get the same great features from the previous model like ANC and Transparency modes, along with robust audio that just sounds good no matter what you're listening too.

Also if you're an iPhone user, you'll get some added features with the release of iOS 17 like the new Adaptive Audio mode that seamlessly blends the previously mentioned audio modes together to provide the best of both worlds. The new update will also bring a Conversation Awareness setting that will allow the earbuds to automatically adjust the music and focus in on conversations in front of you, making it easier to stay aware of your surroundings.

With that said, if you've been looking for a compact and powerful set of earbuds, these are going to be it. And now, for a limited time, you can score $50 off the retail price, bringing them down to $200. But be quick, as this price won't last long and will most likely be changed once the earbuds make their official retail debut on September 22.