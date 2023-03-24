If you're a fan of Apple products, chances are, you've heard the news that Apple will be jumping to USB-C for its upcoming iPhones. Of course, if you're a diehard Lightning connector fan, then, this isn't such good news, but for most out there, this could become a really exciting time, bringing one common charging system to not only all smartphones, but to most of Apple's popular products. While just the iPhone swapping over to USB-C is great, it looks like things could be getting even better, with a new report sharing that Apple could be preparing to launch a revised version of its AirPods Pro 2 featuring a USB-C charging port.

Not only are the best wireless earbuds for iOS users getting better, but we could have them in our hands sometime this year. The news comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shares that a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 will make its debut this year. He goes on to states that these new earbuds should arrive sometime in the second or third quarter of 2023. If Apple does release new earbuds, it would be less than a year since the original release of the AirPods Pro 2. Kuo also shares that USB-C variants of the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 are not in the cards as of now.

While it's hard to believe that Apple will bring any more improvements to the earbuds besides changing over to USB-C, there's always the chance that it could bring smaller updates like enhancements to the audio or battery life. Of course, we don't currently have those details, but it'd be nice to get some additional improvements, along with the new port. But, if you're not at all interested in the upcoming model, you can always pick up the current ones for a deal.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo