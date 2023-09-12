Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 series has introduced USB-C connectivity, leading Apple to update the AirPods Pro 2 and launch EarPods with USB-C connectivity as well.

With USB-C on the AirPods Pro 2, you can now charge your earbuds using the same cable that charges your Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

The refreshed AirPods Pro 2 have no other differences compared to the old AirPods 2, besides the addition of USB-C connectivity. They still offer improved audio, active noise cancellation, and slightly better battery life.

USB-C is now officially a thing on iPhones thanks to the iPhone 15 series, so Apple is now embracing it on some of its other products, too. That means the AirPods Pro 2 are getting a small update with USB-C connectivity. And, for those who prefer physical wired connections, Apple also is launching EarPods with USB-C connectivity, too.

USB-C on these refreshed AirPods Pro 2 means you can now seamlessly charge your favorite Apple devices. The same cable that charges your Mac, iPad, and iPhone, can now charge your earbuds, too. That's because USB-C to USB-C cables shares the same connector on both ends. Apple even showed how you could connect that cable to your iPhone 15 and your AirPods Pro 2 by simply plugging the cable into the wireless earbuds and your iPhone.

Of course, there's no other difference between this newly refreshed AirPods Pro 2 and the old AirPods 2 other than the connectivity. AirPods Pro 2 are solid earbuds as is, coming with features like improved audio and active noise cancelation, as well as slightly better battery life.

