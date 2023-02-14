Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199.99 $249.99 Save $50 Fantastic earbuds with great active noise cancelation? Check! Superb price? Check! The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale and available for $50 off. At $200, this is the best price we've ever seen for the newest AirPods Pro. $199.99 at Best Buy $199.99 at Amazon

We reviewed the AirPods Pro 2 last year, and we loved these earbuds. Now that this model is down to $200, which is $50 under its usual price, it's that much more attractive to everyone who hasn't managed to get their hands on one.

The AirPods Pro 2 have improved audio than the previous models, and the active noise cancellation is better. They also come with many awesome features, including new gestures for volume control. There are so many new gestures on the Airpods Pro now that we made a guide to make things easier.

The buds can even scan your ears for something Apple calls "personalized spatial audio," which means that it can better customize the noise canceling feature for you. Of course, it also helps that four sizes of ear tips come with this model of the AirPods Pro, making it more likely for you to actually to find a pair that works with your ears.

These new AirPods Pro come with Apple's H2 chip inside that is more powerful than the one we saw in the previous model. This chip can better handle all the audio you want and improve active noise canceling. On top of this, the earbuds also come with great battery life. You get up to 6 hours of use on a single charge, so you won't have to worry about going without. With the case, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of listening time or 24 hours of talk time. Either way, it's more than enough.

The AirPods Pro 2 will automatically detect when you're taking an earbud out and pause music. Also, it will turn on the transparency mode so that you can listen to your surroundings more intently, which boosts your security while going jogging, for instance.

Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice, especially now that they're $50 cheaper than their usual price. We're sure we'll see more significant discounts down the line, but we're still many months away from those.