It's no secret that Black Friday is the best time of the year to invest in new tech. Retailers not only discount generic, no-name products, but they also offer the latest Apple devices for less. So, through this shopping event you can save big on reliable hardware that could serve you for years to come. The AirPods Pro 2 happen to be my favorite earbuds, and they're heavily discounted during Black Friday. Here's why you should grab a pair for as little as $169 right now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging.

4 Versatile charging

There are plenty of ways to top up these earbuds.

Pretty much all of us dislike carrying unnecessary charging cables around. The AirPods Pro 2 cater to the minimalist in us and offer a wide range of charging technologies. For starters, depending on the retailer you opt for, you get to pick between Lightning and USB-C for wired charging. So, if you've bought one of the iPhone 15 models, it may make sense to choose the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 to use the same cable for both devices. Similarly, if you're relying on an older iPhone, then you could pick the Lightning AirPods Pro 2 for the same reason.

Not all of us, however, are fans of cables and wired charging. Fortunately, the AirPods Pro 2, both Lightning and USB-C variants, support several wireless charging standards. You could rely on Qi, MagSafe, or your Apple Watch's charging puck. The bottom line is that there's a high chance that whatever wired or wireless charger you carry around for your other devices works just fine with these AirPods. So, you won't have to worry about forgetting a dedicated cable and running out of juice when on the go.

3 Practical

Compact, resistant, and feature-packed

Speaking of running out of juice, the AirPods Pro 2, despite their compact design, also pack an excellent battery life. You get up to 6 hours of listening time through the earbuds themselves, in addition to 24 extra hours if you're counting their charging case. So, no matter how long you spend on work calls, commuting, or exercising, the AirPods Pro 2 likely won't die during the session.

Their battery life, however, isn't the sole reason why the AirPods Pro 2 are great for exercising. These earbuds, along with their charging case, have an IP54 rating, which makes them resistant to dust, water, and sweat. So, even on rainy days, you'll still be able to utilize them outdoors.

Apart from their solid battery life and IP rating, the AirPods Pro 2 offer a plethora of features, despite their mindblowingly small size. You get active noise cancelation and Personalized Spatial Audio support, which fully immerse you in the music or videos you're consuming. That's not to mention that they offer Siri, pressure-based playback controls, touch volume controls, proper Find My integration, and much, much more.

2 Active development

One of the great things about the AirPods Pro 2 is that they continue to evolve and offer new features with time. So, for example, the AirPods Pro 2 gained Adaptive Transparency and Conversation Awareness support when iOS 17 debuted. You can similarly expect future OS updates to introduce even more offerings and enhancements to the AirPods Pro 2. They're pretty much the gift that keeps on giving, and boy, are they worth every cent!

1 $169 price tag

The flagship AirPods now cost as little as the lowest-end model!

