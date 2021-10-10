The AIRROBO T10+ is a Robot Vacuum/Mop that Self-Empties

Keeping your floors clean can seem like a neverending task at times. Dust accumulation, spills, pets, and people can quickly turn a freshly mopped floor into a disaster again. Because of this, having a broom, mop, and vacuum nearby seems like can seem like the only solution. But now you can offload all of these chores onto a much easier system, with the AIRROBO T10+.

The AIRROBO T10+ is an LDS laser navigation and automated dirt disposal vacuum. Combing the latest robot vacuum technologies with a new self-charging dock that doubles as a dirt collection station, the T10+ is a full-solution cleaning bot. Sweep and mop your floors with smart voice controls, or set schedules for cleaning at the most convenient time.

The vacuum is laser navigated, which gives you the most accurate and holistic SLAM mapping. 23 sets of sensors including a ToF(Time-of-Flight) sensor give you 360-degree obstacle detection and collision avoidance. Your robot vacuum can detect areas with carpet and boost the suction power, for a deeper clean.

A 5200mAh battery powers the Nidec brushless motor. With 2700pa strong suction power, and four adjustable power modes, you can use your T10+ to vacuum any surface in your home. Use the attachable mop pads to clean wood or tile flooring. The 2-in-1 water tank is detachable and can be easily filled in a sink.

App-Controlled and Smart Home Features

The AIRROBO T10+ is compatible with the Tuya Mart app. When paired with the app, you have access to all of the extensive features that make your vacuum behave just the way you want it to. The app is simple to set up, and the robot will do all of the work when it comes to creating a map of your house.

Once you’ve downloaded the Tuya app, you can set up the T10+ with your WiFi network. By using this app, you can also integrate your vacuum with your Google Home or Alexa smart home system. You’ll be able to use voice commands to clean specific rooms in your house, schedule full cleanings, or set IFTTT routines.

After the first scan of your house, the vacuum will do its best to detect and separate each room. If any adjustments need to be made, you can split, merge, or change room boundaries. This process takes less than a minute and is effortless when using the Tuya app interface.

Once your rooms are configured properly, find areas that you’ll need to set a no-go zone. You can put this anywhere you might leave your shoes or have charger cables laying around.

Self-Charging Dirt Disposal

The automatic dirt disposal system is what makes the T10+ more independent than ever. AIRROBO has combined its charging station with a secondary vacuum that looks similar to a small trashcan. When your robot is done cleaning, it will dock at the charging station. Then a powerful vacuum with suck the collected dirt out of the T10+ and into a vacuum bag. This process takes about five seconds to complete, once docked.

The T10+ includes three vacuum bags for your dirt collector. If you run out, you can purchase more online. Swapping out the bag is simple. The lid opens like a trashcan, giving your access to the bag inside. Just slide the attachment piece into place and you’re done.

The Best Full-Solution Vacuum/ Mop

With the dual vacuum/mop capabilities, the self-charging dirt collection station, and the smart hope app integration, the AIRROBO T10+ is the best robot vacuum available right now. With this vacuum, you can automate your floor cleaning and let it run for months without any assistance from you. You only need to change the bag when it’s full and swap the attachment for mopping when you want to mop. Coming home to clean floors every single day is a great way to save time, and remove one major part off of your cleaning checklist.

