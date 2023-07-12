Apple AirTag 4 Pack $88 $99 Save $11 The Apple AirTag is easy to set up and is an excellent way to track all your belongings. This AirTag four-pack is now $11 less, making it the perfect time to buy during Prime Day. $88 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable and effective way to keep track of your things, the Apple AirTag is going to be for you if you're someone that uses an Apple device like an iPhone or iPad. The AirTag has been a lifesaver for most, allowing users to easily track lost or stolen items, simply by checking a map on a connected device. While a four-pack of AirTags is typically priced at $99, you can now save $11 with this last-minute Prime Day deal.

The AirTag is affordable, small, and easy to set up. Best of all, it's accurate, and it just works. It's pretty much what you'd expect from Apple. So how does it work? Well, the device relies on the vast network of Apple devices already on the market like iPhones, and using those same products, users are able to find the location of an AirTag. That's oversimplified, but if you're located in a large city, there's an excellent chance you'll easily be able to locate your missing things using an AirTag.

Despite their small size, AirTags provide up to a year of battery life and don't require charging. You simply replace the button battery inside, and you're good to go. Furthermore, the devices have an IP67 rating, which makes the product resistant to them dust and water, meaning that it can work in most environments. Now, if you happen to lose one, it's no big deal, as the cost to replace one is relatively low, and this tracker provides excellent bang for the buck.

Typically, the AirTag 4 pack comes in priced at $99. But with this limited-time promotion, you're going to get a sweet deal that brings the price down to just $88. It might not be a major discount, but saving is saving, and if you want, you can even split the cost with family or friends and just divide up the pack.