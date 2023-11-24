Apple AirTag Great item tracker $27 $29 Save $2 If you're just looking for a single AirTag, you can save a few bucks by picking one up at Best Buy right now. It's the perfect way to make sure your keys or other belongings won't get lost. $27 at Best Buy

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Best value deal $80 $99 Save $19 If you want to grab a bunch of AirTags to keep track of all your things, this deal is for you. An excellent Black Friday deal shaves $19 off this four-pack of AirTags, and that's just $20 per tracker. $80 at Best Buy

Apple has managed to make a superb personal item tracker with the AirTag, and it's a pretty outstanding value even when any deals or promotions are considered. If you've been on the verge of picking up one for yourself, you'll be happy to learn that AirTags are discounted at Best Buy in an early Black Friday deal. You can save $2 on a single AirTag, and those small discounts really do add up over time. More importantly, you can grab an AirTag four-pack for just $80, and that's $19 off retail price. If you buy a four-pack of AirTags right now, you'll be getting each tracker for $20, and it's an insane deal.

This deal on AirTags isn't just a good one, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen so far. That's because the AirTag is an incredibly useful accessory backed by Apple's Find My ecosystem. This is a network of over a billion active devices, and all of these products can be used to locate your AirTag with pinpoint accuracy. If you lose something, you can rest assured you'll be able to find it. Plus, you get other key features, like Precision Finding and left behind notifications as well. For people who use Apple products, an AirTag is a must-buy product even at full price.

I personally use a handful of AirTags daily, and they come in handy quite a bit. The most simple and effective use case for an AirTag is with your car or house keys. Once you've installed the AirTag on your keys, you can play a sound to find them around the house. Or, you can use Precision Finding to have a compatible iPhone guide you straight to your AirTag. It's an invaluable product for those times when you just can't find your keys, and you're in a rush.

Beyond that, I typically use AirTags to keep track of my backpacks and suitcases while traveling. As a tech enthusiast carrying a lot of expensive products daily, it gives me peace of mind to know that I'll always be able to locate my belongings. For travel, it's just as calming to be able to confirm your luggage has gotten on the plane with you. In the event that something goes wrong, an AirTag could be the key to finding your lost items. For $20 to $30, I think it's worth it to pick up a few AirTags just for the peace of mind they provide.

Since AirTags are already so affordable, it's rare to see them discounted by much. It's no surprise considering AirTags are the best Find My devices out there. That's why you won't want to miss this great early Black Friday deal at Best Buy. Whether you're getting an AirTag for yourself or as a neat stocking-stuffer, there are plenty of reasons to buy AirTags at this price point.