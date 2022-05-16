Using AirTags to stalk others could soon become illegal in Ohio

You’ve probably heard the horror stories about creeps using AirTags for stalking others. Even modified versions for increased stealth were being sold on some online platforms. Shameless beings exist, and the compact form factor of AirTags — when combined with Apple’s wide Find My network — creates the perfect tool for stalking. They have an affordable price tag, their anti-tracking features aren’t foolproof, and they’re easy to slip into tight spaces. Surprisingly, though, stalking others using AirTags or similar trackers remains perfectly legal in some American states. Ohio is one example that has been affected by this oversight. However, that could be changing soon — as a new bill has been introduced in the Ohio House to prohibit such actions.

Few months ago, a 21-year-old Akron woman discovered a hidden AirTag in her car. It was brought to her attention through iPhone’s anti-stalking notifications. When an unknown AirTag moves around with you for a certain period of time, iOS alerts and helps you locate it through notifications and warning beeps. The woman reported it to the police — only to find out that it’s perfectly legal to stalk others with an AirTag in Ohio.

“Typically, you have to show a pattern of behavior, so you usually need to show two or more instances of stalking behaviors,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh explained. When asked if that means a stalker can get away with one incident, she conceded that prosecuting a menacing by stalking charge can be difficult.

Fortunately, this unacceptable behavior could soon become illegal in the state of Ohio. A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio House to combat these actions. It aims to outlaw stalking through electronic trackers — such as Apple AirTags and Tile trackers. We hope to see other states and countries implement similar laws. Effortlessly monitoring an unsuspecting person’s life should become a punishable offense everywhere.

If you suspect that you’re being stalked with an AirTag, you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to scan your surrounding for unknown ones. iOS should automatically notify you nonetheless. If you’re an Android user, you can download and use Apple’s Tracker Detect app instead.

Source: WKYC (1,2)