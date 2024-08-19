Key Takeaways Ajazz AK820 Max is an affordable, high-quality mechanical keyboard with a compact layout and versatile knob.

I've sort of been on a mission to find the best affordable mechanical keyboards on the planet. So, when I saw the Ajazz AK820 Max online, I knew I had to experience it. Ajazz is a sub-brand of Epomaker, and is known for its excellent, value-for-money keyboards, such as the very popular AK820 Pro. The AK820 Max is supposedly an improved version of that keyboard, only without the LCD display of its predecessor.

After a week of daily driving this keyboard, I can happily report that even without factoring in its attractive price, it's easily one of the best keyboards I've used. It succeeds in all the critical parameters — a convenient layout, pleasant sound and typing feel, impressive looks, and useful quality-of-life features. Whether you're looking for your first-ever mechanical keyboard or an addition to your already impressive collection, the AK820 Max will not disappoint.

Extremely affordable with shockingly good value Ajazz AK820 Max 9 / 10 $69 $80 Save $11 The AK820 Max from Ajazz, a sub-brand of Epomaker, is possibly one of the most value-packed 75% mechanical keyboards on the market. Not only do you get a gorgeous and compact design with side-printed keycaps, but also a pleasant and semi-silent typing experience that just feels right. The addition of a knob, tri-mode connectivity, and hot-swappable switches are major highlights here. Pros Balanced, satisfying sound profile

Gorgeous design & quality construction

Compact layout with a versatile knob Cons No VIA support

RGB brightness is lacking $80 at Amazon $69 at Ajazz

Pricing and availability

The AK820 Max is easily available on Amazon as well as on the Ajazz website. There's a difference though — on Amazon, you'll only find the White & Blue and the Black color options, whereas on the brand's own website, you'll find a lot more colorways. The price will vary depending on the design you choose, but mostly the AK820 Max costs $80 (without sales). You can often find it discounted to $70 or even less on the Ajazz website.

Specifications Form factor 75% Switch options Sea Salt Switch Colorways Blue, Black, Orange & White, Lilac & White, Black & Grey, Black & White Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Construction ABS plastic Dampening 5-layer padding Keycaps PBT side-printed Supported operating systems Windows, macOS, Android Hot-swappable Yes Battery capacity 4000mAh Connectivity Wireless (2.4GHz + Bluetooth) and Wired (USB-C) Typing angle Dual-stage feet Software customizability Yes Dimensions 333.3×144.9×43.8mm Weight 860g Number of Keys 82 Num Pad No Polling rate 1000Hz Features Metal knob, dual kickstand, battery indicator Expand

Design and build quality

No complaints here

Close

The first thing that strikes you when you unbox the AK820 Max is the fantastic design, thanks to the clean white case and blue gradient keycaps. I used the White & Blue variant, but I find the black one equally fascinating. The gradient and the side-printed legends play a large part in making this design pop, and it fits excellently with the compact 75% layout.

Although there's no aluminum body here, the ABS plastic feels extremely sturdy, high-quality, and lacking any creaks.

At this price, you might expect certain compromises to be made with the build quality. And although there's no aluminum body here, the ABS plastic feels extremely sturdy, high-quality, and lacking any creaks. The metal knob at the top-right is smooth to the touch, has a grippy exterior, and the per-step control is flawless. It has some lateral movement, but it doesn't feel flimsy by any means. I found myself using it frequently to instantly lower or increase the volume when gaming or listening to music.

I wish the LEDs were brighter, as I sometimes struggled to make out the legends.

It's great to see PBT keycaps and side-printed legends at this price — I especially love it when the keycaps can make full use of the RGB lighting during nighttime hours. I wish the LEDs were brighter, as I sometimes struggled to make out the legends. You also get a dual-step kickstand to customize the typing angle to your needs (I always use the maximum tilt). Lastly, there are three light indicators for Caps Lock, Win Lock, and battery level.

​​​

I was pleasantly surprised to see a transparent keyboard cover in the box.

The AK820 MAX features both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity in addition to a wired connection, which you can switch between using the slider at the back of the keyboard. You'll also find a Win-Mac slider to switch between the Windows and Mac modes. The 4000mAh battery seems long-lasting from what I have seen on other keyboards that I've used.

You also get a switch puller, keycap puller, two extra switches, and a white USB-C to USB-A charging cable. I was pleasantly surprised to see a transparent keyboard cover in the box. Besides adding to your desk aesthetics, it keeps your keyboard dust-free for a little longer.

Sound and feel

It doesn't feel like a "budget" experience