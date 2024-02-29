AKG Pro Audio K702 Over-Ear, Open-Back, Flat-Wire, Reference Studio Headphones $147 $425 Save $278 If you love to get immersed in music, then these headphones are going to be for you. While they're normally priced at $425, you can now score them for way below retail, coming in at just $146.80 for a limited time. $147 at Amazon

If you're not looking to spend a fortune on some of the best headphones out right now, but still crave excellent audio quality that's going to keep you immersed in your music, then these AKG K702 headphones are going to be right up your alley. The headphones offer excellent sound thanks to its flat-wire voice coils and two-layer diaphragm.

In addition, you get maximum comfort with an open over-ear design with fantastic cushioning with robust 3D-foam ear pads and plush leather headband. Of course, a pair of headphones like these usually comes in at a jaw-dropping price, but right now, you can score a major discount that drops the price by 66%, coming in at just $146.80 for a limited time. So be quick if you're looking for a great pair of headphones, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about these AKG K702 headphones?

The real draw with these headphones is going to be the excellent audio quality coupled with the extreme discount that drops the headphones down to their lowest price ever. Now, what makes these headphones different from other ones on the market is that they are open-back, which means that the sound created by headphones aren't restrticted, with air flowing freely through the cups, producing audio that sounds more natural and clear.

Of course, since there is an open-back design, that means sound can also travel outside of the cups, so if you're going to enjoy your music, you're going to want to do so in a private space. AKG also implements other technology as well to really create an impact with its flat-wire voice coils and a Varimotion two-layer diaphragm. With a flat-wire coil, the headphones are able to better react to the change in sounds, creating a better response system that improves the quality of the music.

In addition, AKG has also thought about comfort, putting great attention to the earpads using plush 3D-foam ear pads, creating the perfect fit. Furthermore, the headphones also have a robust leather headband which also aids in providing extended hours of comfort. The headphones also feature a detachable mini XLR connector, making it easy to swap cables when needed. For the most part, these are an excellent set of headphones, but if you're someone that really wants to enjoy music, you won't find a better pair for the price.

Just be sure you grab them while you can, because at this price, they won't last long. Of course, if you want to check out some other options before committing, be sure to check out some of our favorite affordable headphones that come in under $100.