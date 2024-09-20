Reviewing keyboards can be tricky. Unlike the best graphics cards or gaming CPUs, there's a lot of subjectivity at play when judging a mechanical keyboard. This was starkly apparent during my time with the Akko MU01, a rather new wooden wireless mechanical keyboard from Akko. Designed around the theme of Chinese landscapes and calligraphy, the visuals of the MU01 Mountain Seclusion are lovely, but may not appeal to everyone.

What would appeal to everyone, however, is the excellent typing sound and feel, thanks to solid construction and high-quality materials. Akko offers two other variants of the MU01 with different designs but similar construction. The one I am reviewing here is my first-ever wooden mechanical keyboard, which I can confidently recommend to most people looking for a well-built, gorgeous, and satisfying pre-built mechanical keyboard.

Pricing and availability

The Akko MU01 is available on Amazon as well as Akko's website. You might have to wait for some of the variants to come into stock on Amazon, but Akko's website generally has better availability. Depending on the variant and where you buy it, the MU01 will cost you $120-$130.

Specifications Form factor 65% Switch options Akko Rosewood Colorways Mountain Seclusion, Autumn, Joy of Life Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Construction Gasket mount Dampening 3-layer Keycaps MOA profile, dye-sub PBT Supported operating systems Windows, Mac Hot-swappable Yes Battery capacity 4,000mAh Connectivity Wired & wireless (BT/2.4GHz) Typing angle 8 degrees Software customizability Yes Dimensions 327x125.3x46.7mm Weight 0.84kg Number of Keys 68 Num Pad No Polling rate 1000Hz (wired & 2.4GHz), 125Hz (BT) Material CNC walnut wood Expand

What I loved

Unique design and superb typing experience

Close

Of course, the highlights here are the wooden build and the singular design of the MU01 Mountain Seclusion. I specifically requested this variant, as I was instantly floored by the picturesque artwork on the keycaps, reminding me of serene Chinese landscapes. The natural vibe of the keyboard goes perfectly with the solid walnut wood case, which is smooth to the touch and, thankfully, doesn't add too much weight to the board.

Every design choice here speaks to the attention to detail — the Chinese sublegends, the artwork blending with the calligraphy on the spacebar and Enter keys, the various shades of brown used for the keycaps, and the gold strip at the top. The commitment to the theme is remarkable, but it could be polarizing, especially if you prefer a more minimalist style.