Grab the Akracing Premium gaming chair for just $300 this Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be officially over, but there’s no shortage of deals across different retailers online. If you’re in the market for a new gaming chair, then we’ve got a solid recommendation for you as a part of the early Cyber Monday deal. You can now grab the Akracing premium gaming chair for just $300. This is a limited-time deal that saves you as much as $250. The Akracing gaming chair is rarely discounted from its usual price of around $550, making it an absolute no-brainer.

The Akracing gaming chair supports up to 330lbs of weight and comes with an adjustable backrest. This is a great gaming chair with both head and lumbar support cushions for those who spend a lot of time in front of a computer. You can also remove the armrest on this chair if you want to go for a minimal approach. The Akracing gaming chair is also a strong and reliable option that’s highly popular in the community.

The Akracing gaming chair is available in a bunch of different colors, but only the ‘Arctica’ variant is available for $300. It’s a clean-looking white-colored chair with red and black color accents. You can also grab it in black, carbon black, and silver color options. We also recommend you check out the Razer Iskur gaming chair deal while you’re here. The Black Friday deal on the Razer gaming chair is still available and it’s currently going for just $350. Alternatively, you can also find deals on gaming chairs, desks, and more on our dedicated PC and gaming deals page.