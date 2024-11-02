Key Takeaways Doom now runs on the Nintendo Alarmo, thanks to the hacking skills of Gary.

The game doesn't have sound, but you can play the shareware version on the USB loader.

Use buttons to move, shoot, and open doors; turn Doomguy with a wheel on top.

Well, we warned you. It was only yesterday when we reported that someone had hacked their Alarmo to show a cat picture, and we promised that we'd report on them again if they managed to get Doom running on it. Well, color us surprised when we discovered that he did just that. Now you can play the classic FPS on your alarm clock, and you don't even need to break it open to get the job done.

Someone got Doom running on their Alarmo, because it was meant to be

If you saw the news yesterday, the developer needs no introduction. In case you missed it, this was performed by GaryOderNichts on X (formerly Twitter) who managed to get a following after hacking his alarm clock to display a cat photo. And, as the internet always does, people asked for Doom. And Doom they got.

Gary states that the game doesn't have sound, because he needed to squeeze the WAD file into the USB loader memory size. However, it's entirely possible to play the shareware version of Doom on a Nintendo Alarmo. The best part is that you don't need to open up the Alarmo to get it running; you can do everything through the USB port.

By the looks of the gameplay video, you use the buttons on the back to move around, the buttons on the top to open doors and shoot, and the wheel at the very top to turn Doomguy around. I don't know about you, but if I had to beat Doom's E1M1 every morning to turn off the alarm, I definitely wouldn't be going back to sleep afterward. Here's hoping Gary's awesome feat allows more modders to figure out cool things to do with the Alarmo.