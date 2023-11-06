Alexa is celebrating nine years today, and Amazon is offering heavy discounts on some of its best products that support the retailer's digital voice assistant. That means for a limited time, you can score some great deals and save up to 56% on Fire TV, Echo Show, smart TVs, and more.

Fire Stick TV

Amazon's Fire TV Stick provides an easy and accessible way to upgrade you current TV and gain access to some of the most popular streaming services available. The Fire TV Stick is available in different versions, with the most basic option offering 1080p streaming, and the best version coming in at 4K.

While base functionality will remain the same throughout the lineup, you're getting adding perks with the higher-end models like enhanced resolutions, better Wi-Fi connectivity, additional storage, and more. Regardless fo which one you choose, you're going to be getting stellar deal right now that saves you quite a bit compared to retail prices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable streaming media stick from the company, offering easy access to popular streaming services and games. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $30 $50 Save $20 The Fire TV Stick 4K provides a beautiful 4K resolution, and offers easy access to popular streaming services and games. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $45 $60 Save $15 The Fire TV 4K Max is one of the best streaming media sticks available, offering 4K video, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and easy access to popular streaming services and games. $45 at Amazon

Echo speakers

Amazon's Echo Show speakers have come a long way, and now there are more options than ever, with the retailer a smart speaker for every budget. With that said, it's always better to get a deal on smart speakers, especially if you're planning to buy multiple units to place around your home or office.

Source: Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) The Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 5-inch display, a new processor for improved functionality, and better audio quality than its predecessor.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is the latest smart speaker from Amazon in India and comes with an 8-inch display and a 13MP camera for video calls. $60 at Amazon

Fire TV

If you're looking to buy a new TV and want some great smart features, look no further than Fire TVs. The TVs are produced by a wide range of companies, offering access to Amazon's slick interface and popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO's Max, and more. Right now, you can score a deal on a 50-inch model for as low as $199.99.