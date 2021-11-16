You can now ask Alexa to play something on Netflix

Last April, Netflix rolled out its Play Something feature to all users globally. This feature shuffle plays a random title from Netflix’s catalog — for those times when you just can’t make your mind up. If you’re in the US or Canada and have a Fire TV device, then the process is getting even easier. You will now be able to command Alexa using your voice to perform the same function.

As reported by Engadget, Amazon has announced in a blog post that it’s bringing “Alexa, Play Something on Netflix” support to Fire TV devices. For now, the feature is regionally restricted to the two countries. So if you’re not a US or Canadian resident, then you will still have to click that button manually.

This Netflix feature uses an algorithm to choose a title you will likely enjoy, based on your tastes and watch history. The catalog is only growing, and finding something to watch can be a pain. This is especially true when you’re winding down on a Friday night, after a long week of hard work or studies.

To use this feature on your Fire TV, just make a voice command using your Alexa remote. In the blog post, Charlotte Maines — Director of Fire TV — mentions:

Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen that Fire TV customers that used voice engaged with content almost twice as much as those who didn’t. With Fire TV and Netflix’s ‘Play Something’ we can quickly help customers find the TV show or movie that’s right for them.

Maines believes that this feature will increase engagement and help users come across better TV show and movie suggestions.

Netflix has been expanding its reach in the entertainment industry. Earlier this month, it started rolling out Netflix Games globally. These games can be accessed with a regular Netflix subscription and come at no additional cost. It’s yet to be seen whether this expansion will have a notable impact on Netflix’s user base or not.