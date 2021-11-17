Alien: Isolation is coming to Android and iOS in December

Alien: Isolation is regarded as one of the best science fiction horror games of all time, based on the popular Alien film series by Ridley Scott. It was first released in 2014 for Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. Now there’s a mobile port for iOS and Android on the horizon, and you’ll be able to download it starting December 16th.

The new Android and iOS versions of Alien: Isolation (via Engadget) are developed by Feral Interactive, the same studio that brought the game to the Nintendo Switch in 2019 (and Linux/macOS in 2015). The Switch release received an 83/100 on Metacritic, so the mobile version should be a great port. “This is the complete Alien: Isolation experience, bringing its stunning AAA visuals and every moment of hair-raising, heart-pounding horror to phones and tablets – complete with a fully customizable touch interface, controller support and all seven DLC packs,” Feral said in the description for the game trailer (embedded below).

Alien: Isolation is set 15 years after the events of the original Alien film from 1979, following engineer Amanda Ripley as she investigates the disappearance of her mother, Ellen Ripley (who is the protagonist of Alien). It’s primarily a stealth game, where you have to avoid an alien with tools like a motion tracker and flamethrower.

Feral Interactive says the game will be priced at $14.99 in the United States, €14.99 in Europe, and £12.99 in the United Kingdom. Not bad for what will likely be hours of fun, especially considering the controller support hopefully means it will be available on Android/Google TV for the Nvidia Shield and other high-end devices.

The App Store listing for the game is already live, which states you’ll need iOS 14.8 or later and 11GB of storage. Feral doesn’t have a pre-registration page available on Google Play yet for Android devices, but that should pop up soon.