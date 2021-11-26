Alienware’s 24.5-inch 240Hz IPS monitor is on sale for just $200 ($194 off)

If you’re in the market for new tech, then Black Friday has come at the right time. Alienware’s 24.5-inch 240Hz IPS monitor is on sale for just $200 — that’s just shy of $200 off of the MSRP. This is its all-time low price. If that doesn’t excite you, then there are awesome Black Friday deals on smartphones and accessories, other deals on PC and gaming, and TVs and home audio deals, too.

This Alienware monitor comes in at a more-compact 24.5-inches, packing a 240Hz refresh rate. Higher refresh rate monitors are fantastic for esports titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, VALORANT, Rocket League, and other fast-paced games. Even just for general browsing and typical usage, a smoother monitor is nicer to use. For context, the typical desktop display comes in at a measly 60Hz, and if you’ve used a high-refresh-rate smartphone, you’ll know the difference it can make. It’s a full HD monitor, but when you want to push as many pixels as possible, that can honestly be a plus. Meeting a consistent 240 frames per second can be difficult in some games, and that would be made harder by a higher resolution panel.

This is a fantastic deal on a monitor and one that I personally wish I could get. I’ve been looking at this particular monitor for quite a while, however, in Europe, it’s quite expensive. Higher refresh rate monitors can give an inherent edge over others in competitive titles, and it’s also a more comfortable experience. This is definitely looking like it will be one of the best monitor deals this Black Friday so far.