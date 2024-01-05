Alienware AW3423DWF $800 $1000 Save $200 Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is an exceptional 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. Its QD-OLED tech brings extra brightness and color, and it can be used for creative work when you aren't gaming. $800 at Dell

Don't miss out on one of the few chances to score one of the best gaming monitors at a discounted price. The Alienware 34-inch AW3423DWF curved QD-OLED monitor is now on sale for a limited time, and you can save $200 as it drops to its lowest price ever. While there are a lot of different gaming monitors, this one is a cut above the rest, and is well worth the price. So be sure to grab it while you can.

What's great about Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF monitor?

The sheer number of highlights when it comes to this monitor is overwhelming to say the least. But let's start off with the obvious and perhaps most eye-catching trait, with its large 34-inch panel that provides plenty of screen real estate for work, creation, games and more. While a flat panel is nice, a curved screen goes unmatched, providing just the right level of immersion to really keep you in the action.

When it comes to OLED, you're getting vibrant colors and unbeatable black levels, but QD-OLED takes things to another level with brighter images at 1000 nits and better color performance. This Alienware monitor delivers with "cinema-grade color coverage" at DCI-P3 99.3%, and there's no need to perform any calibrations, as that part is already handled straight from the factory.

If that wasn't enough, the display has VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, and you'll also get excellent performance with its 165Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. You'll also get an extra boost when playing games using a PC with a compatible graphics card with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA's AdaptiveSync Display certification.

Outside of the specifications, the monitor has a look all its own, that's both sleek and subtle. You get a relatively muted design with just some pops of color on the rear thanks to customizable RGB elements thanks to AlienFX lighting. And there's also cable management as well, making it easier to route the necessary cables and keep the desk space clean.

When it comes to the quality of the monitor, Alienware ensures peace of mind with its three-year warranty that also covers burn-ins. Not to say that this is going to occur, but it's an area that not many manufacturers cover, so it clearly shows that this company has confidence in its products. With that said, this monitor isn't cheap with a price tag that normally comes in at $999.99.

Now, for a limited time, you can score this fantastic deal that drops the price down by $200, bringing it down to just $799.99. Just be sure to pick this up while the deal lasts, because at this price, it's not going to last long.