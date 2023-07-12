Dell Alienware 34QD-OLED AW3423DW $900 $1100 Save $200 This Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor offers vibrant colors, excellent contrast, and is now priced below MSRP at just $900. $900 at Dell

We've seen some great gaming monitor deals during Prime Day and although we're heading into the final stretch of the promotional period with deals ending after today, we've managed to dig up a great deal on Alienware's 34-inch curved OLED gaming monitor, coming in at $900.

What's great about Alienware's AW3423DW QD-OLED monitor?

Before we get to any of the specifications, we really have to talk about the sleek design of the Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED monitor. The monitor looks relatively muted from the front with a dark gray theme, but things get fascinating once you take a look at the rear, with a fantastic pop of color, created using a contrasting theme that decorates the part of the rear panel in white.

Additionally, on the rear, the monitor has customizable stadium loop OLED AlienFX lighting, giving you the freedom to customize the lighting effects to your heart's desires. Another highlight feature that's located on the rear is the monitor's stand, which offers a multitude of adjustments in order to ensure you'll receive the best experience. You can swivel, tilt, and even adjust the height of the monitor with ease, maximizing the monitor's massive 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED panel.

The OLED display provides vibrant colors, with deep blacks, and a 1800R curvature making the experience more immersive and also easier on the eyes. Not only does this monitor look good, but it's also built to perform with a maximum refresh rate of 175Hz, 0.1 ms GtG response time, and support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate to prevent graphical tearing in games.

As you can probably tell from the small introduction, this is a fantastic monitor, one that can be used for everyday tasks but also excels in gaming. If you've been on the hunt for a curved OLED gaming monitor, you won't want to pass on this model.